Sarah Silverman Calls Out the AMPTP Over Failed SAG-AFTRA Contract Negotiations: ‘Figure It F–king Out!’ (Video)

Sarah Silverman went in on Hollywood’s major film and TV studios over what she said was their failure to meet actors on an equally beneficial new contract deal.

The comedian and actress picketed alongside over three dozen actors and writers who were striking outside of Hollywood’s Netflix building on Thursday.

During a conversation with TheWrap, Silverman shared her current disdain for the AMPTP’s seemingly greedy, careless and neglectful actions toward actors who are pushing for what they deem as a fair contract.

“We obviously don’t want to be on strike,” Silverman said in an inteview you can watch below. “I’m really grateful that also SAG is striking, and hopefully this will end soon, before their plan of just starving us out.”

She continued: “Most of the people in these guilds are working paycheck to paycheck. We’re unions, we stick together.”

Actors made the unanimous decision to go on strike on Thursday on July 13 after new contract talks with major studios and streaming services failed. Many of the issues actors are concerned with are low residual payments from the streaming industry and protections against artificial intelligence.

Silverman reflected on the ways in which big businesses have always made sure the largest dollar stays in their pockets, and how it make sure to reap the monetary benefits of any of its intellectual property or content.

“It’s just funny. None of these people would let any of us make a penny off anything that’s theirs,” Silverman said. “Like, if you post something, like a movie you’re in, or a little clip, it’s taken down so fast. Why? Because if we’re making money they should make money off that property they own.”

It’s now Day 80 of the WGA strike, and Day 7 of SAG-AFTRA’s. Silverman said it’s time for the association to find a way to make a deal work equally for both entities.

They’re like, ‘This is unreasonable” or ‘How can we figure it out, it’s so complicated.’ You would’ve figured it out if it was you, the AMPTP. Figure it f–king out! When you make money off of stuff we’ve created, you have to pay!”