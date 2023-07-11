Trump Supporters Have a Secret Fear, Chris Christie Tells MSNBC: ‘They’re Concerned He Can’t Beat Joe Biden’ (Video)

Chris Christie says even stalwart Trump supporters consistently tell him about one major fear that might get them to switch their primary votes: that Joe Biden will beat Trump again.

Christie appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with host Willie Geist, who pressed the former New Jersey Gov. and Republican primary challenger about why he thinks he has any chance to take out the GOP front-runner.

“They deserve the truth — and they’re certainly not going to get that from him,” Christie said. “And they deserve results on the issues they care about. And they didn’t get that from him, either.”

Christie recited a laundry list of lofty Trump promises that never came to fruition:

“He said he was gonna repeal and replace Obamacare, with a Republican Congress he didn’t,” Christie said. “He said he was gonna build a wall across the entire border of Mexico, he built 47 miles of new wall in four years. I could’ve built (with) my hands more than 47 miles. He said he was going to balance the budget in four years, he added six trillion dollars to the national debt. We need results for the Republican primary voters who care about those things.”

True though those things may be, Geist said, they certainly aren’t hurting Trump at the moment.

“I guess the question is, a lot of Republican voters know a lot of those things you just said,” the MSNBC host said. “And they still are all-in with him. So what are you hearing when you go out … do you hear any cracks in that support?”

On that topic, Christie was blunt: “They’re concerned he can’t beat Joe Biden.”

Christie noted that Trump is still trying to paper over his electoral failures, even refusing to acknowledge not one, but two defeats in the key state of Nevada.

“If you saw the interview he gave yesterday to the Nevada Globe, they asked ‘Well you lost Nevada in ’16 and ’20, no Republican has won it since ’04, what’s your strategy to win it in ’24’?,” Christie said. “And he said ‘Well actually, I did win in ’16 and ’20 – by a lot.’ That strategy is not gonna work. To tell people that what you saw with your own eyes … I think after a while, this act, it’s getting old.”

