John Oliver has joined the voice cast of Jon Favreau’s live-action “The Lion King,” two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
The “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” host will voice the part of red-billed hornbill Zazu. Described as dignified and uptight — but a total nervous wreck — the bird serves as an advisor to King Mufasa and, later on, his son Simba.
Representatives for Oliver and Disney did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. The Emmy nominee joins a previously confirmed cast of Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner (Pumbaa and Timon).
Favreau, who handled the live-action “Jungle Book” reboot to great box office success, is producing “Lion King” with Jeffrey Silver. Oliver is repped by WME and Avalon Management.
13 Live-Action Disney Movies in the Works Based on Animated Classics After 'Beauty and the Beast' (Photos)
Disney will be pumping out live-action versions of its animated classics for a long time to come. Here's a list of titles in the works, including the release date of the original.
Beauty and the Beast (1991) The new wave of live-action reboots kicked off in March 2017 with this gem, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad and voices such as Emma Thompson.
Disney
The Lion King (1994) Director Jon Favreau transplanted to Disney after proving himself a major player with Marvel's "Iron Man." Then Favreau knocked "The Jungle Book" out of the park in spring 2016.
Getty / Disney
Maleficent Adapted from 1959's "Sleeping Beauty," the movie helped energize Angelina Jolie's career and introduced an entire generation to the tale's terrifying villain. A sequel is in the works.
Disney
Aladdin (1992) This whimsical and critically acclaimed journey catapulted Robin Williams into four-quadrant comedy stardom thanks to his take on the genie in Aladdin’s lamp. Now the colorful and gritty director Guy Ritchie will try his hand at a reboot.
Disney
Mulan (1998) This is a particularly anticipated title, already slated for release on November 2, 2018. The title character has not yet been cast (and there's plenty of controversy about that). It has a script by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek.
Disney
The Little Mermaid (1985) "Mermaid" is arguably one of the most popular and profitable movies in Disney's vault. The live version has already drafted songwriter Alan Menken and "Hamilton" superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Getty Images
Cruella Extracted from the famous villainess of 1961’s “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” this origin story of a woman who declares open season on purebred puppies-- Cruella DeVil -- is set to star Emma Stone. The reigning live-action Cruella is Glenn Close, who herself starred in two live-action adaptations.
Getty Images
James and the Giant Peach (1996) In one of the more interesting adaptations, this beloved Roald Dahl book became a quirky claymation hit for Disney in 1996 with director Henry Selick. Now, heavy dramatist director Sam Mendes will take a stab at the story.
Getty Images
Rose Red This one is trippy (no pun over producer Tripp Vinson), but promising creatively. In the German fairy tale, Rose Red is Snow White's sister. Disney and Vinson are collaborating on introducing the world to the sibling of the famous apple-loving princess. Disney released the original "Snow White" in 1937.
Disney
Snow White (1937) Forget her sister -- the original baddest chick in the Disney animated kingdom is coming back for her own standalone film. It was announced at the end of October 2016.
Disney
Peter Pan Neverland will get a practical set if Disney has its way updating the 1953 animated film.
Disney
The Jungle Book 2 This is a no-brainer follow-up to Favreau's hit from spring 2006, based on the animated classic released in 1967.
Disney
Dumbo (1941) In another promising but visually daunting prospect, Tim Burton is developing "Dumbo," about the gentle (and a tad neurotic) performing elephant.
Getty Images
Oliver Twist While Disney never formally made a direct animated take on Charles Dickens' beloved orphan, they did release the adorable 1988 "Oliver and Company," inspired by Dickens' tale but told with animals. They also made a small-screen live-action version in 1997 with Richard Dreyfuss.
Getty Images
1 of 15
The studio is raiding its vault to remake classics including “Mulan” and “The Lion King”
Disney will be pumping out live-action versions of its animated classics for a long time to come. Here's a list of titles in the works, including the release date of the original.