John Oliver Joins Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Lion King’ (Exclusive)

HBO host will voice Zazu, a high-strung bird who serves as royal advisor

| July 10, 2017 @ 2:21 PM

John Oliver has joined the voice cast of Jon Favreau’s live-action “The Lion King,” two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” host will voice the part of red-billed hornbill Zazu. Described as dignified and uptight — but a total nervous wreck — the bird serves as an advisor to King Mufasa and, later on, his son Simba.

Representatives for Oliver and Disney did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. The Emmy nominee joins a previously confirmed cast of Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner (Pumbaa and Timon).

Oliver is no stranger to work in this space. He also lent his voice to Paramount’s “Amusement Park,” currently in production, alongside Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner and Matthew Broderick.

Oliver played the role of Vanity Smurf in “The Smurfs” franchise at Sony Pictures, as well, and has done animated TV stints on “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

John Oliver

Favreau, who handled the live-action “Jungle Book” reboot to great box office success, is producing “Lion King” with Jeffrey Silver. Oliver is repped by WME and Avalon Management.

