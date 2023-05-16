THE WORLD’S GREATEST FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS, AND SO DOES OUR ANNUAL CANNES MAGAZINE
Cannes Market Preview: Cautious Optimism in a Challenging Environment
Saying last year’s Cannes was a return to normal might have been a misnomer. Sure, COVID was manageable and people were able to gather in person without the mandatory testing of previous years, but the transition from almost two years of isolation back to travel was a slow one. “Even though last year was a pretty robust market, there were still the remnants of COVID and certain territories not traveling,” said Dylan Leiner, Sony Pictures Classics’ EVP of acquisitions and production.
BY KRISTEN LOPEZ
Our Critic’s Take: Cannes Remains a Loyal Friend to Filmmaking
Plug up that geyser at Yellowstone and lend Cannes the name Old Faithful. How else can one describe a nearly 80-year-old institution that has held true to an overarching vision for as many decades? Find a better sobriquet for the crop of Palme d’Or contenders who will arrive on the French Riviera boasting seven trophies among them, and with a median age, not for nothing, of about 63 years old — not that there’s anything wrong with that.
BY BEN CROLL
Directors Portfolio: At Cannes, the Auteur Reigns Supreme
Old friends and newcomers — that’s who you’ll find in this year’s Cannes Directors Portfolio. And that mixture is typical for the Cannes Film Festival, which brings back the same filmmakers year after year but also, particularly in recent years, finds room for a few first-timers. In our case, the old friends include Justine Triet and the two auteurs who’ve appeared in our portfolio more than anyone else. There’s Pedro Almodóvar, who’s back on behalf of his short film “Strange Way of Life” after previously being in the portfolio with “Pain & Glory” and “Julieta;” and Todd Haynes, who’s making his record fourth appearance in these pages in the last eight years: 2015 with “Carol,” 2017 with “Wonderstruck,” 2021 with “The Velvet Underground” and this year with “May December.”
Here’s the face of this year’s festival, with 32 directors shot in 15 cities around the world, from London to Los Angeles, Paris to Amman, Emeryville to Chinchón.
Warwick Thornton
The New Boy Un Certain Regard | Photographed by James Gourley in Sydney
Todd Haynes
May December Main Competition | Photographed by Guerin Blask in New York City
Peter Sohn
Elemental Out of Competition (Closing Film) | Photographed by Deborah Coleman in Emeryville, California
Ali Asgari
Terrestrial Verses Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Aliyar Rasti in Tehran
Alireza Khatami
Terrestrial Verses Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Onur Çoban in Istanbul
Amjad Al Rasheed
Inshallah a Boy International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Azza Hourani in Amman, Jordan
Claude Schmitz
The Other Laurens Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte, Brussels, Belgium
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon Out of Competition | Photographed by Matt Mahurin in Los Angeles
Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
Black Flies Main Competition | Self-portrait photographed in Brooklyn, New York
Joanna Arnow
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Stephanie Diani in New York City
Wang Bing
Youth and Man in Black Main Competition and Special Screenings | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Felipe Gálvez
The Settlers Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Óscar Fernández Orengo in Paris
Anthony Chen
The Breaking Ice Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Liang Yu in Beijing
Baloji Omen
Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Ghent, Belgium
Ann Sirot & Raphaël Baldoni
The (Ex)perience of Love International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Delphine Deloget
All to Play For Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Iris Kalkenbäck
Le Ravissement International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Cédric Kahn
The Goldman Case Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Molly Manning Walker
How to Have Sex Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Billy Boyd Cape in London
Justine Triet
Anatomy of a Fall Main Competition TKTK | Photographed with Michel Pépin by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Jehnny Beth & Iris Chassaigne
Stranger International Critics’ Week – Short Films | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Pedro Almodóvar
Strange Way of Life Short Film Special Screening | Photographed by Iglesias Mas in Madrid for El Deseo
JOÃO MILLER GUERRA & FILIPA REIS
Légua Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Francisco Hartley in Lisbon
Wes Anderson
Asteroid City Main Competition | Photographed by Roger Do Minh in Chinchón, Spain
Steve McQueen
Occupied City Special Screenings | Photographed by James Stopforth in London
Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Banel & Adama Main Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Sam Levinson
The Idol Out of Competition | Photographed by Marcell Rév in Los Angeles
Stéphan Castang
Vincent Must Die International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Tran Anh Hung
The Pot au Feu Main Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
Wim Wenders
Perfect Days and Anselm (Das Rauschen der Zeit) Main Competition and Special Screenings | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Berlin