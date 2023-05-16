THE WORLD’S GREATEST FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS, AND SO DOES OUR ANNUAL CANNES MAGAZINE

Official Partner of the 2023

Cannes Market Preview: Cautious Optimism in a Challenging Environment

Saying last year’s Cannes was a return to normal might have been a misnomer. Sure, COVID was manageable and people were able to gather in person without the mandatory testing of previous years, but the transition from almost two years of isolation back to travel was a slow one. “Even though last year was a pretty robust market, there were still the remnants of COVID and certain territories not traveling,” said Dylan Leiner, Sony Pictures Classics’ EVP of acquisitions and production.

BY KRISTEN LOPEZ

Our Critic’s Take: Cannes Remains a Loyal Friend to Filmmaking

Plug up that geyser at Yellowstone and lend Cannes the name Old Faithful. How else can one describe a nearly 80-year-old institution that has held true to an overarching vision for as many decades? Find a better sobriquet for the crop of Palme d’Or contenders who will arrive on the French Riviera boasting seven trophies among them, and with a median age, not for nothing, of about 63 years old — not that there’s anything wrong with that.

BY BEN CROLL

Directors Portfolio: At Cannes, the Auteur Reigns Supreme

Old friends and newcomers — that’s who you’ll find in this year’s Cannes Directors Portfolio. And that mixture is typical for the Cannes Film Festival, which brings back the same filmmakers year after year but also, particularly in recent years, finds room for a few first-timers. In our case, the old friends include Justine Triet and the two auteurs who’ve appeared in our portfolio more than anyone else. There’s Pedro Almodóvar, who’s back on behalf of his short film “Strange Way of Life” after previously being in the portfolio with “Pain & Glory” and “Julieta;” and Todd Haynes, who’s making his record fourth appearance in these pages in the last eight years: 2015 with “Carol,” 2017 with “Wonderstruck,” 2021 with “The Velvet Underground” and this year with “May December.”

Here’s the face of this year’s festival, with 32 directors shot in 15 cities around the world, from London to Los Angeles, Paris to Amman, Emeryville to Chinchón.

Warwick Thornton

The New Boy Un Certain Regard | Photographed by James Gourley in Sydney

Todd Haynes

May December Main Competition | Photographed by Guerin Blask in New York City

Peter Sohn

Elemental Out of Competition (Closing Film) | Photographed by Deborah Coleman in Emeryville, California

Ali Asgari

Terrestrial Verses Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Aliyar Rasti in Tehran

Alireza Khatami

Terrestrial Verses Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Onur Çoban in Istanbul

Amjad Al Rasheed

Inshallah a Boy International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Azza Hourani in Amman, Jordan

Claude Schmitz

The Other Laurens Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte, Brussels, Belgium

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon Out of Competition | Photographed by Matt Mahurin in Los Angeles

Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Black Flies Main Competition | Self-portrait photographed in Brooklyn, New York

Joanna Arnow

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Stephanie Diani in New York City

Wang Bing

Youth and Man in Black Main Competition and Special Screenings | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Felipe Gálvez

The Settlers Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Óscar Fernández Orengo in Paris

Anthony Chen

The Breaking Ice Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Liang Yu in Beijing

Baloji Omen

Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Ghent, Belgium

Ann Sirot & Raphaël Baldoni

The (Ex)perience of Love International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Delphine Deloget

All to Play For Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Iris Kalkenbäck

Le Ravissement International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Cédric Kahn

The Goldman Case Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Molly Manning Walker

How to Have Sex Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Billy Boyd Cape in London

Justine Triet

Anatomy of a Fall Main Competition TKTK | Photographed with Michel Pépin by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Jehnny Beth & Iris Chassaigne

Stranger International Critics’ Week – Short Films | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Pedro Almodóvar

Strange Way of Life Short Film Special Screening | Photographed by Iglesias Mas in Madrid for El Deseo

JOÃO MILLER GUERRA & FILIPA REIS

Légua Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Francisco Hartley in Lisbon

Wes Anderson

Asteroid City Main Competition | Photographed by Roger Do Minh in Chinchón, Spain

Steve McQueen

Occupied City Special Screenings | Photographed by James Stopforth in London

Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Banel & Adama Main Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Sam Levinson

The Idol Out of Competition | Photographed by Marcell Rév in Los Angeles

Stéphan Castang

Vincent Must Die International Critics’ Week | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Tran Anh Hung

The Pot au Feu Main Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Wim Wenders

Perfect Days and Anselm (Das Rauschen der Zeit) Main Competition and Special Screenings | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Berlin

