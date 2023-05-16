Directors Portfolio: At Cannes, the Auteur Reigns Supreme

Old friends and newcomers — that’s who you’ll find in this year’s Cannes Directors Portfolio. And that mixture is typical for the Cannes Film Festival, which brings back the same filmmakers year after year but also, particularly in recent years, finds room for a few first-timers. In our case, the old friends include Justine Triet and the two auteurs who’ve appeared in our portfolio more than anyone else. There’s Pedro Almodóvar, who’s back on behalf of his short film “Strange Way of Life” after previously being in the portfolio with “Pain & Glory” and “Julieta;” and Todd Haynes, who’s making his record fourth appearance in these pages in the last eight years: 2015 with “Carol,” 2017 with “Wonderstruck,” 2021 with “The Velvet Underground” and this year with “May December.”