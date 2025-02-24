The WrapBook Cinema Issue 3

The Art of Cinema 2025

Substance, artwork by Anna Park

“The crop of movies that 2024 delivered was rich in quality and original ideas. Younger voices, softer dialogues and emotional monologues dominated the conversation. Personal and intimate narratives became the signature of the year, and unproven talent had the opportunity to shine alongside a few known faces.” -Stefano Tonchi, Editorial Director, TheWrapBook

Ghost (2024) Pastel on Paper Artists by Artists A crop of some of the art world's best and brightest, most with deep ties to Los Angeles, captures its Hollywood counterparts in a variety of mediums. Gia wears tie, shirt, jacket, belt and pants, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. In Focus Women filmmakers may still be few and far between, but their outsized impact is being felt this awards season.

Ce study 3 (2025) Ink, acrylic and Marker on paper.

Cynthia wears cartier earring. Power & Pain Cynthia Erivo brings a nuanced understanding to the role of Wicked's Elphaba. Carlos Diehz, Conclave, photo by Magnus Unnar Men of the Hour Shining a spotlight on six of this year's actors who tugged on our heart strings, danced with our emotions, provoked our thoughts—and altogether stole the show.

Portrait of John David Washington (2025) Digital collage

Family Ties

Through her portraits of the Washington family men—Denzel, John David and Malcolm—responsible for the screen adaptation of The Piano Lesson, artist Tschabalala Self celebrates both real and fictionalized Black America

DEMI WEARS BOUCHERON EARRINGS, bracelet and dress, Both by 16 ARLINGTON, AND SHOES BY CELINE. Below the Surface Transformation and tragedy go hand in hand for Hollywood's new heroines. But their complex journeys are not in vain, feminist activist, scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Salamishah Tillet explains. Ann Toebbe photographed by Clare Britt Magic in the Mundane A look at four of the season's most unforgettable movie sets through the eyes of contemporary artist Ann Toebbe.

Conclave Faces of 2024 The best in cinema confronts the times and comes

Anna Park portrait by Duncan Wright. Courtesy Lehmann Maupin Beauty & the Beholder Artist Anna Park, known for holding a mirror up to the commodification of women, puts pencil to paper to explore the messages of self-worth put forth by The Substance.

Pedro wears SUNGLASSES by PRADA AND jacket by Dior Men.

The Provocateur Matures

World-renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar says he’s not as crazy as he used to be, but he’s using his vibrant imagery to explore issues of aging and mortality

CHALLENGERS (2025) Glazed ceramic stoneware

Serving Style

Jonathan Anderson and Luca Guadagnino’s creative partnership puts costume design front and center