The WrapBook Cinema Issue 3

The Art of Cinema 2025
“The crop of movies that 2024 delivered was rich in quality and original ideas. Younger voices, softer dialogues and emotional monologues dominated the conversation. Personal and intimate narratives became the signature of the year, and unproven talent had the opportunity to shine alongside a few known faces.”
-Stefano Tonchi, Editorial Director, TheWrapBook
Artists by Artists
A crop of some of the art world’s best and brightest, most with deep ties to Los Angeles, captures its Hollywood counterparts in a variety of mediums
In Focus
Women filmmakers may still be few and far between, but their outsized impact is being felt this awards season
Power & Pain
Cynthia Erivo brings a nuanced understanding to the role of Wicked’s Elphaba
Men of the Hour
Shining a spotlight on six of this year’s actors who tugged on our heart strings, danced with our emotions, provoked our thoughts—and altogether stole the show
Family Ties
Through her portraits of the Washington family men—Denzel, John David and Malcolm—responsible for the screen adaptation of The Piano Lesson, artist Tschabalala Self celebrates both real and fictionalized Black America
Below the Surface
Transformation and tragedy go hand in hand for Hollywood’s new heroines. But their complex journeys are not in vain, feminist activist, scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Salamishah Tillet explains
Magic in the Mundane
A look at four of the season’s most unforgettable movie sets through the eyes of contemporary artist Ann Toebbe
Faces of 2024
The best in cinema confronts the times and comes
with a hefty dose of darkness these days
Beauty & the Beholder
Artist Anna Park, known for holding a mirror up to the commodification of women, puts pencil to paper to explore the messages of self-worth put forth by The Substance
The Provocateur Matures
World-renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar says he’s not as crazy as he used to be, but he’s using his vibrant imagery to explore issues of aging and mortality
Serving Style
Jonathan Anderson and Luca Guadagnino’s creative partnership puts costume design front and center