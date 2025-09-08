TheWrapBook: The Art of Television 2025

The Art of Television 2025

Tania Franco Klein, Mirror, TV (Self-portrait), 2025

“TV actors have often seemed more relatable, almost like casual friends we catch up with on a regular basis — unlike the glamorous movie stars of old who sat at a safe distance on a big screen. TV shows typically tell us stories that mirror our daily lives: in offices and hospitals, schools and apartment buildings. Now that the distance between movies and TV has almost disappeared, A-list stars and directors like Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ben Stiller have become small-screen regulars (and Emmy contenders). Norma Desmond’s cry could be remastered as “I am big. It’s the picture screen that got small.”” –Stefano Tonchi, Editorial Director, TheWrapBook

The cast, The White Lotus Get Into the Groovy We invited the cast of The White Lotus to a ‘70s-themed party. You can bet your bell-bottomed dollar that they were game and ready to dish on how they created one of the twistiest seasons of TV in memory. READ MORE Hernan Bas, Conceptual Artist #21, 2023 The Trouble With Adolescence For nearly three decades, Miami-based artist Hernan Bas has created narratively rich tableaux that use humor to unsettle the familiar, exposing the surreal and absurd elements that lie hidden within ordinary life. READ MORE

Adam Scott, Severance Snapshots of the Season Some of the biggest stars of the year’s most celebrated shows enter our photo booth—which was inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed series of Polaroid portraits—and share insights into their work. COMING SOON Gregory Crewdson, Untitled, 1998-2002 Gregory Crewdson’s highly cinematic images are the result of extensive productions that mirror the scale and structure of a blockbuster film shoot. COMING SOON

Television is not there just to divert and entertain, but also to inspire. Consider these works by a baker’s dozen of primarily California-based visual artists working in paint, fabric and even marble to capture some of the small screen’s biggest stars.

Thomas Demand, Lift, 2005 Peak Demand For decades, German fine-art photographer Thomas Demand has been creating spare interior landscapes that anticipated the look of the Lumon Industries offices in Severance. Now, Demand sits down with the show’s longtime cinematographer (and Emmy-nominated director) Jessica Lee Gagné to explore their parallel visions of corporate life. COMING SOON Diego Luna, Andor Luna Landing Reprising his most popular on-screen role in the Star Wars prequel series Andor, Mexican actor Diego Luna has won critical raves and mainstream fans. Can he finally take a breather and enjoy his success? COMING SOON

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, Hacks Dynamic Duos Brooklyn-born Elbert Joseph Perez re-creates some of the season’s most memorable on-screen pairings in distinctive oil paintings. COMING SOON Barbara Kruger, Untitled (Greedy Schmuck), 2012 Greed Is Good…for TV Drama We know Barbara Kruger’s art when we see it. Big, bold words that put their finger on the most pressing issues we experience. What we like (shopping, fashion, entertainment) and what we want (power, money, control). COMING SOON

Fashion on Set

Style-conscious shows like The Studio and The White Lotus are inspiring viewers to seek out on-screen looks, creating opportunities for brand placement, collaborations and organic fashion trends.

The Broad Broad Anniversary As The Broad marks its 10th anniversary, founding director and president Joanne Heyler reflects on the museum’s impact on downtown Los Angeles and the city’s cultural scene. COMING SOON Brenna Youngblood, Money, 2006 Set Pieces They may no longer be a fixture in homes, but old-fashioned box TVs still inspire artists as symbols of mass media and objects of everyday living. COMING SOON