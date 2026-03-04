TheWrapBook: The Art of Cinema 2026

TheWrap Book Issue 5: American Revolution (Artwork: Matt McCormick)
“As we reflect on a year in cinema that brought artists from the far corners
of the world into recognition in Hollywood, we’re reminded of art’s central
purpose: to bring us closer as humans. Sometimes that happens by
illuminating pain. Sometimes by honoring beauty. And sometimes simply
by showing up for one another­ —standing up for our neighbors and for
what we believe in. At its core, this book is about the human condition: the solace of
recognizing ourselves in art and finding community in the shared
experience of cinema. Widline Cadet brings that idea into focus with
a visual story centered on connection as a fundamental truth.”

Michaela Dosamantes & Andrew Wren, Co-Editorial Directors, TheWrapBook

Contributors

Artwork by Olga Prader

Benny Safdie wears sweater by Hermès and pants by Entire Studios.

Master Class:
THE DIRECTORS OF 2025

On location at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, visionary filmmakers reflect on their own works of art

Jessie Buckley wears dress by Dries Van Noten.

Faces of 2025

A stone’s throw from Hollywood, the Palm Springs International Film Awards are like a team-building retreat in the desert—but for movie stars. In these intimate portraits, we capture the year’s biggest names as they head into the homestretch of awards season. 

Neytiri Oil on canvas 67 x 49 centimeters
Feeling of Falling. Oil, ink and inkjet on paper 14 X 17 inches

American Revolution

With One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson rewrites the playbook for political cinema

Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca
on Their Excellent Year

Warner Bros. Pictures chiefs reflect on “Sinners,” “One Battle After Another” and their huge 2025

From left: Wunmi Mosaku wears dress by Iyadé by Wunmi, and shoes by Sam Edelman. Jayme Lawson wears dress and shoes, both by Schiaparelli, and earrings by David Yurman. Ryan Coogler wears shirt,  jacket, pants and shoes, all by Thom Browne, and glasses by Jacques Marie Mage. Delroy Lindo wears shirt and pants by Entire Studios, coat by Ami, sunglasses by Akoni, and his own shoes. Michael B. Jordan wears  shirt, pants and shoes, all by Bottega Veneta. Miles Caton wears shirt, jacket, pants and tie, all by Tom Ford

View From the Top

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan—joined in these
pages by the cast of Sinners—toast their 13-year partnership
and the triumph of their most ambitious film yet

Artwork by Michael J Hentz

The Family Trust

FRenate Reinsve, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas unpack Sentimental Value’s meta narratives.

Chase infiniti wears dress by Stella McCartney, necklace by Messika, and sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage.

The Revelation

Newcomer Chase Infiniti was plucked from obscurity to anchor Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. She didn’t flinch.

