TheWrapBook: The Art of Cinema 2026

The Art of Cinema 2026
“As we reflect on a year in cinema that brought artists from the far corners
of the world into recognition in Hollywood, we’re reminded of art’s central
purpose: to bring us closer as humans. Sometimes that happens by
illuminating pain. Sometimes by honoring beauty. And sometimes simply
by showing up for one another —standing up for our neighbors and for
what we believe in. At its core, this book is about the human condition: the solace of
recognizing ourselves in art and finding community in the shared
experience of cinema. Widline Cadet brings that idea into focus with
a visual story centered on connection as a fundamental truth.”
–Michaela Dosamantes & Andrew Wren, Co-Editorial Directors, TheWrapBook
Contributors
Artwork by Olga Prader
Master Class:
THE DIRECTORS OF 2025
On location at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, visionary filmmakers reflect on their own works of art
Faces of 2025
A stone’s throw from Hollywood, the Palm Springs International Film Awards are like a team-building retreat in the desert—but for movie stars. In these intimate portraits, we capture the year’s biggest names as they head into the homestretch of awards season.
American Revolution
With One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson rewrites the playbook for political cinema
Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca
on Their Excellent Year
Warner Bros. Pictures chiefs reflect on “Sinners,” “One Battle After Another” and their huge 2025
View From the Top
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan—joined in these
pages by the cast of Sinners—toast their 13-year partnership
and the triumph of their most ambitious film yet
The Family Trust
FRenate Reinsve, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas unpack Sentimental Value’s meta narratives.
The Revelation
Newcomer Chase Infiniti was plucked from obscurity to anchor Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. She didn’t flinch.