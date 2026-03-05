‘Sinners’ Shines: Capturing the Year’s Crowning Cinematic Work

Sinners Cast by Steve Pond Photography by Yudo Kurita

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Musaku lead a series of never-before-seen images from our Sinners cover shoot

Photography by Yudo Kurita

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan by Steve Pond Photography by Yudo Kurita
Ryan Coogler wears shirt and jacket, both by Thom Browne, and glasses by Jacques Marie Mage. Michael B. Jordan wears shirt by Bottega Veneta.

Delroy Lindo 

Delroy Lindo wears shirt, jacket and coat, all by Bottega Veneta, watch by IWC, and his own glasses.
Delroy Lindo Photography by Yudo Kurita

Wunmi Mosaku  

Wunmi Mosaku wears dress by MSO Lagos, shoes by Manolo Blahnik, hat by Binata Millinery, necklace by Pomellato and rings by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Miles Caton 

Miles Caton wears sweater and jacket, both by Versace.

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson wears turtleneck, shirt and jacket, all by Loewe, and tights by Wolford.

Credits for Hero Image:

From left: Wunmi Mosaku wears dress by Iyadé by Wunmi, and shoes by Sam Edelman. Jayme Lawson wears dress and shoes, both by Schiaparelli, and earrings by David Yurman. Ryan Coogler wears shirt,  jacket, pants and shoes, all by Thom Browne, and glasses by Jacques Marie Mage. Delroy Lindo wears shirt and pants by Entire Studios, coat by Ami, sunglasses by Akoni, and his own shoes. Michael B. Jordan wears shirt, pants and shoes, all by Bottega Veneta. Miles Caton wears shirt, jacket, pants and tie, all by Tom Ford

CREDITS

Creative Directors: Michaela Dosamantes & Andrew Wren 

Movement Director: Qwenga Cole

Lighting Tech: AJ Wilson

Producers: Anabella Casanova and Daisy Robinson

Key Production Assistant: Luis Hernandez

Production Assistant: Moon McMillan

Yudo Kurita by Olga Prader 

Yudo Kurita

Driven by ideas over aesthetics, Yudo Kurita enlists photography, design and video to engage with the spiritual and emotional response to environmental change. He is the co-founder and creative director of COMFORT.

 