The Directors of 2025: Guillermo del Toro, Kristen Stewart, Jafar Panahi and More

On location at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, visionary filmmakers reflect on their own works of art

Interviews by Eva Michon

Photography by Sinna Nasseri

Joachim trier wears shirt and jacket, both by Prada, and his own glasses.

Joachim Trier

“I’m used to being nervous. That’s a part of the energy that brings out adrenaline.” — Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Kristen Stewart wears sweater, briefs, jacket, pants and belt, all by Chanel.

Kristen Stewart

“I love shooting all night long. There’s nothing like inhabiting spaces that are sort of off limits and at odd hours.” — Kristen Stewart, The Chronology of Water

Benny Safdie wears sweater by Hermès, and pants by Entire Studios.

Benny Safdie

“The only superstition I have is that you can’t prove superstitions don’t exist. So you might as well obey them in some way.” — Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine

Jafar panahi wears his own shirt and glasses.

Jafar Panahi

“One is always fearful of the film they’re making. No matter how confident you are, until a film is finished, you’re still doubting it.” — Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

James vanderbilt wears shirt, tie and jacket, all by ISAIA, and watch by IWC.

James Vanderbilt

“The first shot—just get it. Because as soon as you’re running film through the camera, everyone relaxes.” — James Vanderbilt, Nuremberg

Mary Bronstein wears dress by Dior and earring by Harry Winston.

Mary Bronstein

“I needed, in a very radical way, for the audience’s empathy and sympathy and concern to stay with Linda.” — Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Park Chan-Wook wears glasses by Mykita, sweater and jacket, both by Ferragamo, and pants by ISAIA.

Park Chan-wook

“During the shoot they had to yell and act over silence, which was probably very difficult for them, but very funny to watch.”— Park Chan-wook, No Other Choice

Guillermo del toro wears his own glasses, scarf, jacket and pants.

Guillermo del Toro

“What you offer as a filmmaker or a storyteller is never solutions. It’s experience.” — Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Mona Fastvold wears jacket and skirt, both by Givenchy by Sarah Burton, and ring and earrings by messika.

Mona Fastvold

“I do think your gut instinct gets louder with every film that you make.” — Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee

