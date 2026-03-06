The Directors of 2025: Guillermo del Toro, Kristen Stewart, Jafar Panahi and More

On location at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, visionary filmmakers reflect on their own works of art
Interviews by Eva Michon
Photography by Sinna Nasseri
Joachim Trier
“I’m used to being nervous. That’s a part of the energy that brings out adrenaline.” — Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Kristen Stewart
“I love shooting all night long. There’s nothing like inhabiting spaces that are sort of off limits and at odd hours.” — Kristen Stewart, The Chronology of Water
Benny Safdie
“The only superstition I have is that you can’t prove superstitions don’t exist. So you might as well obey them in some way.” — Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine
Jafar Panahi
“One is always fearful of the film they’re making. No matter how confident you are, until a film is finished, you’re still doubting it.” — Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
James Vanderbilt
“The first shot—just get it. Because as soon as you’re running film through the camera, everyone relaxes.” — James Vanderbilt, Nuremberg
Mary Bronstein
“I needed, in a very radical way, for the audience’s empathy and sympathy and concern to stay with Linda.” — Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Park Chan-wook
“During the shoot they had to yell and act over silence, which was probably very difficult for them, but very funny to watch.”— Park Chan-wook, No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro
“What you offer as a filmmaker or a storyteller is never solutions. It’s experience.” — Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Mona Fastvold
“I do think your gut instinct gets louder with every film that you make.” — Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee
CREDITS
Creative Directors: Michaela Dosamantes & Andrew Wren
Stylist: Kathryn Typaldos
Producer: Daisy Robinson For Brachfeld
Assistant Director: Anabella Casanova
Lighting Director: Thomas Patton
Photography Assistant: Anna Sophia Moltke
Makeup Artist: Mai Quỳnh
Hair Stylist: Jerrod Roberts
Groomer: Gia Harris
Stylist Assistants: Kassidy Taylor, Kevin Ochoa, Lana Eldjoundi, Hannah Loewen
Portrait Film: Eva Michon
2nd Camera: Theo Martins
Producer: Katherine Lim
Production Assistants: Tony Corella, Vic Godales
Sinna Nasseri
is a first-generation American who learned to take photographs on the streets of New York City after leaving behind a career as an attorney.