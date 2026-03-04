Meet ‘The Art of Cinema 2026’ TheWrapBook Contributors Top: Left to right: Kaleem Aftab, Urs Fischer, Jeremy Liebman, Sinna Nasseri. // Middle: Left to right: Widline Cadet, Mike McQuade. // Bottom: Left to right: Théodore B. Boyerï, Yudo Kurita, Matt McCormick, Catherine Wheatley. (Artwork by Olga Prader) Meet ‘The Art of Cinema 2026’ Contributors Artwork by Olga Prader Kaleem Aftab is a British film writer, producer and programmer. His extensive writing on cinema includes a biography of Spike Lee. Aftab curates film programs for festivals and institutions around the world. Urs Fischer is a Swiss-born artist who creates multimedia works that approach daunting existential questions with irreverence and virtuosity. Fischer was the first living artist to receive a monographic exhibition at Venice’s Palazzo Grassi in 2012. Jeremy Liebman is a New York–based photographer. He documents figures from the worlds of art, politics and design for clients including Apple and Bottega Veneta. His first monograph, Coincidence, was published by Apartamento in February 2026. Sinna Nasseri is a first-generation American who learned to take photographs on the streets of New York City after leaving behind a career as an attorney. Widline Cadet is a Los Angeles–based visual artist. Rooted in photography, her multimedia practice explores Black diasporic life, drawing on her family’s lived experience as source material. Mike McQuade is an artist and illustrator who focuses on unlikely associations and elements of the physical world, using a layered process that allows for unpredictable new forms to emerge. His work has been published in The New Yorker and Vanity Fair. Théodore B. Boyerï is a contemporary artist who explores the psychological and symbolic dimensions of the human experience. His painting and mixed media navigates themes of identity, transformation and the subconscious. Yudo Kurita is an artist driven by ideas over aesthetics. He enlists photography, design and video to engage with the spiritual and emotional response to environmental change. He is the co-founder and creative director of COMFORT. Matt McCormick is a multi-media artist who mines the mythology of the American West. His work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. Catherine Wheatley is a Professor of Film and Visual Culture at King’s College London. Sheis the author of four monographs and four edited volumes, and a standing contributorto Sight and Sound.