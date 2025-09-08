Get Into the Groovy: ‘The White Lotus’ Cast Goes ’70s

From left to right: Michelle wears dress by Gabriela Hearst; shoes by Gianvito Rossi and necklace and earrings, both by Tiffany & Co. Leslie wears coat and pants, both by Hermès; shoes by Roger Vivier; and earrings and necklace, both by Messika. Jason wears jacket, pants and scarf, all by Brunello Cuccinelli, and shirt by Ami. Sarah wears shirt, dress, socks and tie, all by Thom Browne; glasses by Jacques Marie Mage; brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels; watch by Hermès and shoes by Jimmy Choo. Carrie wears coat and shoes, both by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and earrings and brooch, both by Tiffany & Co

We invited the cast of The White Lotus to a ‘70s-themed party. You can bet your bell-bottomed dollar that they were game and ready to dish on how they created one of the twistiest seasons of TV in memory.

Photography by David Brandon Geeting

Leslie Bibb (Kate Bohr)

Leslie wears top by Schiaparreli and earrings and bracelet by Tiffany & Co., Hair: John Dahlstrom. Makeup: Rachel Goodwin.

“I think [my character] Kate went home and she said to her husband, ‘I had the best vacation.’ She went to a club, she was wild, she drank. She’s as happy as a clam. The story she’s going to tell herself is that no one died.”

Walton Goggins (Rick Hatchett)

Walton wears jacket, shirt and tie, all by Amiri, necklace by David Webb and his own ring. Grooming: Ermahn Ospina.

“It was so rewarding to be on this journey with people that I’ve known for so long in a place that was so far-flung. And then getting to work with Aimee [Lou Wood] and the stuff that we had together. It was fraught for me personally because Rick was such a heavy guy. I quite like staying in the headspace of the people that I play. So it was a lot every day. I stepped out of it, for sure, and we partied our asses off a few times. But that was probably the most challenging thing: the material, and living with the material for so long.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Saxon Ratliff)

Clarence wears jacket and pants, both by Ferragamo. shot at Milena Muzquiz’s studio.

“The one scene [Sam Nivola and I] were the most anxious about, besides Day One maybe, was our good ol’ smoocheroo. At that point, we were great friends with each other and trusted each other.”

Sam Nivola (Lochlan Ratliff)

“The thing that I just get constantly is the ‘Why didn’t you clean the blender?’ thing. It’s so funny, when we were shooting, I did not think of that as something that would be a problem. Kids don’t clean their fucking blenders!”

Sam wears t-shirt by Courrèges. Grooming: Kim Verbeck

Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey)

Natasha wears coat by Chanel and earrings and ring, both by David Webb. Hair: Larae Burress. Makeup: Yvettra Grantham. Sittings Editor: Katie Bofshever. Assistant: Jasmine Stith.

“There’s a scene where I’m doing water therapy. I’ve never done any filming in or around water so I was more excited than anything. It’s so funny, though. Pornchai is floating me in the pool and because it’s one moment it was always the same stretch that he was doing. By the time we were finished, one side of me was very, very loose and the other side was [not]. So I was kind of walking a little weird.”

Michelle Monaghan (Jaclyn Lemon)

Michelle wears dress and gloves, both by Khaite and earring and brooch, both by Van Cleef & Arpels. Hair: Barb Thompson. Makeup: Sarah Uslan.

“It sounds so silly to say that [the extreme weather] was the biggest challenge as an actor but it really was. By 9 o’clock [in the morning], we were all dripping in sweat.”

Carrie Coon (Laurie Duffy)

Carrie wears dress by Prada, earrings by Selim Mouzannar and bracelet by ENGELBERT 1920. Hair: eddie cook. Makeup: Melanie Iglesias.

“Mike’s an exacting writer and yet he’s not a precious writer. So it’s very loose on set. Our scenes got extended by 20 minutes every time we shot because he kept adding—he loved the ladies—even though it didn’t all make it into the show.”

Sarah Catherine Hook (Piper Ratliff)

Hook wears dress by Chloé and ring, earrings and necklace, all by Cartier. Hair: Ricky Fraser. Makeup: Kate Lee.mamoto.

“It is funny how everyone talks about not just Piper but the Ratliff family in general, people talking about how they want a spinoff. And that would just be so funny and insane. It’s pretty much like, ‘Yeah, just go watch Schitt’s Creek.’ That’s their next step in life.”

Tayme Thapthimthong (Gaitok)

Tayme wears jacket by Louis Vuitton Men’s and maestro sun sunglasses by Selima Optique. Grooming: Ayae yamamoto.

“For it all to come together for [my character] to pull that trigger in the end, all the emotions that were going through his head, all the doubt, all the hesitation, and then to somehow just do it—I really enjoyed building that up in that scene.”

Jason Isaacs (Timothy Ratliff)

Jason wears coat, suit, shirt and tie, all by Tom Ford. Grooming: Sussy Campos.

“I learned that [creator-writer-director] Mike White is a better actor than I am and could play everybody’s part in the show, and that when he feels like he’s half making a suggestion, that you should not just take the suggestion but do it exactly as he said it.”

“The White Lotus”

From left to right: Natasha wears jacket and dress, both by Lafayette 148; scarf and shoes by Hermès; sunglasses by Jimmy Choo; earrings by Chopard; watch by Chanel and rings by Nikos Koulis, Van Cleef & Arpels and BUlgari. Patrick wears coat by Dunhill; shirt, jacket and pants, all by Zegna; watch by Panerai and shoes by Bluemarble. Walton wears shirt, pants and boots, all by Prada; sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage; watch by rolex and his own ring. Tayme wears shirt, jacket, pants, tie and shoes, all by Balenciaga; sunglasses by Miu Miu and watch by IWC. Sam wears jacket and pants, both by Brooks Brothers; sweater by Amiri; shoes by Jimmy Choo; sunglasses by Marchon and watch by Panerai.

CREDITS

Fashion and Creative Director: Michaela Dosamantes

Executive Producer: Ed Brachfeld.

Producer: Daisy Robinson for Brachfeld.

Production Designer: James Rene at Jones Management.

Production Assistants: Matt Molina and Myles Graham.

Market Editor: Dan Victoria Gleason.

Sittings Editor: Kat Typaldos.

Fashion Editor: Pascal Mihr.

Entertainment & Bookings Director: Jennifer Laski.

Booking Manager: Emily Vogel.

Photography Assistant: Michael Irwin.

Digitech: Graham Austin.

Production Design Assistant: Ryan Elliot.

Manicurists: Amanda Fernandez and Candace Kim.

Fashion Assistants: Hana Aaronson, Kevin Ochoa and Catharine Stuart.

Fashion and Production Assistant: Denis Fagundes.

Intern: Hannah Loewen.

Location: Milk Studios, Los Angeles.

Special Thanks: Justinian Kfoury, Joey Kuskin, Caroline Westdyk, Deana Spavento, Lily Walker, Kelley Sheets, Erin Tresco, Emily Dodaro and Terese Regan.