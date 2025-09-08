Get Into the Groovy: ‘The White Lotus’ Cast Goes ’70s

We invited the cast of The White Lotus to a ‘70s-themed party. You can bet your bell-bottomed dollar that they were game and ready to dish on how they created one of the twistiest seasons of TV in memory.
Photography by David Brandon Geeting
Leslie Bibb (Kate Bohr)
“I think [my character] Kate went home and she said to her husband, ‘I had the best vacation.’ She went to a club, she was wild, she drank. She’s as happy as a clam. The story she’s going to tell herself is that no one died.”
Walton Goggins (Rick Hatchett)
“It was so rewarding to be on this journey with people that I’ve known for so long in a place that was so far-flung. And then getting to work with Aimee [Lou Wood] and the stuff that we had together. It was fraught for me personally because Rick was such a heavy guy. I quite like staying in the headspace of the people that I play. So it was a lot every day. I stepped out of it, for sure, and we partied our asses off a few times. But that was probably the most challenging thing: the material, and living with the material for so long.”
Patrick Schwarzenegger (Saxon Ratliff)
“The one scene [Sam Nivola and I] were the most anxious about, besides Day One maybe, was our good ol’ smoocheroo. At that point, we were great friends with each other and trusted each other.”
Sam Nivola (Lochlan Ratliff)
“The thing that I just get constantly is the ‘Why didn’t you clean the blender?’ thing. It’s so funny, when we were shooting, I did not think of that as something that would be a problem. Kids don’t clean their fucking blenders!”
Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey)
“There’s a scene where I’m doing water therapy. I’ve never done any filming in or around water so I was more excited than anything. It’s so funny, though. Pornchai is floating me in the pool and because it’s one moment it was always the same stretch that he was doing. By the time we were finished, one side of me was very, very loose and the other side was [not]. So I was kind of walking a little weird.”
Michelle Monaghan (Jaclyn Lemon)
“It sounds so silly to say that [the extreme weather] was the biggest challenge as an actor but it really was. By 9 o’clock [in the morning], we were all dripping in sweat.”
Carrie Coon (Laurie Duffy)
“Mike’s an exacting writer and yet he’s not a precious writer. So it’s very loose on set. Our scenes got extended by 20 minutes every time we shot because he kept adding—he loved the ladies—even though it didn’t all make it into the show.”
Sarah Catherine Hook (Piper Ratliff)
“It is funny how everyone talks about not just Piper but the Ratliff family in general, people talking about how they want a spinoff. And that would just be so funny and insane. It’s pretty much like, ‘Yeah, just go watch Schitt’s Creek.’ That’s their next step in life.”
Tayme Thapthimthong (Gaitok)
“For it all to come together for [my character] to pull that trigger in the end, all the emotions that were going through his head, all the doubt, all the hesitation, and then to somehow just do it—I really enjoyed building that up in that scene.”
Jason Isaacs (Timothy Ratliff)
“I learned that [creator-writer-director] Mike White is a better actor than I am and could play everybody’s part in the show, and that when he feels like he’s half making a suggestion, that you should not just take the suggestion but do it exactly as he said it.”
David Brandon Geeting
is a graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts now based in Brooklyn. His work has been shown in galleries in New York, London, and Chicago, and appeared in the pages of GQ, New York magazine, The New Yorker, Vogue and The New York Times Magazine.