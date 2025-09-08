Contributors Top: Left to right: Tania Franco Klein, David Brandon Geeting, Michael Hentz, Booth Moore, Elbert Perez, Alicia Pestalozzi. Bottom: Left to right: Carlos Jaramillo, Brian Lowry, Kate Manne, Joel Stein, Drew Taylor, Linda Yablonsky. Drawings by Lara Apponyi in partnership with Montblanc Contributors In partnership with Montblanc Drawings by Lara Apponyi with a Meisterstück fountain pen Tania Franco Klein is a Mexico City–based artist whose multidisciplinary practice explores modernanxiety and media overstimulation. Her work is part of the collections of the Museum of Modern Art inNew York and the Getty Center in Los Angeles, among others. David Brandon Geeting is a graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts now based in Brooklyn.His work has been shown in galleries in New York, London, and Chicago, and appeared in the pages ofGQ, New York magazine, The New Yorker, Vogue and The New York Times Magazine. Michael Hentz is an artist, musician, and label owner located in Brooklyn, New York. Along with collageart and graphic design, he also co-runs the label Maximum Overdub with Dave Harrington (guitarist forDarkside and Taper’s Choice). Booth Moore is a veteran fashion critic and author who often writes about how costume designers are thenew influencers. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal and many more. Elbert Perez is a self-taught artist from Brooklyn, New York, now based in the Hudson Valley. He’s had soloexhibitions at the Rachel Uffner Gallery and Field Projects in New York as well as Jupiter Contemporaryin Miami. Alicia Pestalozzi is a Brooklyn-based writer and frequent TheWrapBook contributor. She grew up inSwitzerland and has over a decade of experience in contemporary art, notably from her years atLehmann Maupin gallery. Carlos Jaramillo is a photographer who was born in McAllen, Texas, and is now based in Los Angeles.He is a graduate of School of Visual Arts with a degree in photography. Brian Lowry is a veteran journalist and critic who serves as media editor of The Wrap. He previously workedat CNN, Variety and The Los Angeles Times. He was also a co-host of the TV show Square Off. Kate Manne is a professor at the Sage School of Philosophy at Cornell University. Her books include Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny (2017), Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women (2020) and Unshrinking:How to Face Fatphobia (2024). Joel Stein was a columnist and reporter at Time magazine for 20 years and has written two books, ManMade (2012) and In Defense of Elitism (2019). His Substack, The End of My Career, is one of the Substacks. Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap. He won a National Arts and Entertainment JournalismAward in 2024 for his story about the demise of Warner Bros.’ live action-animated hybrid Coyote vs. Acme. Linda Yablonsky is an art critic and journalist whose commentary and reporting has appeared in The NewYork Times, T Magazine, Artforum, Bloomberg News and more. She is the author of The Story of Junk:A Novel and is currently writing a biography of Jeff Koons.