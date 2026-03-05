Portraits of 2025 Awards Season: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and More

A stone’s throw from Hollywood, the Palm Springs International Film Awards are like a team-building retreat in the desert—but for movie stars. In these intimate portraits, we capture the year’s biggest names as they head into the homestretch of awards season.
By Caroline McCloskey
Photography by Jeremy Liebman
Amanda Seyfried,
The Testament of Ann Lee
& The Housemaid
Seyfried excels at characters caught between innocence and manipulation, from her breakout role in Mean Girls to her Oscar-nominated turn in Mank. She flexes her range in two recent performances, playing the visionary Shaker leader in Mona Fastvold’s musical drama and a troubled modern-day housewife in Paul Feig’s twisty thriller.
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Hot off his Oscar-nominated turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet trades poetic introspection for competitive swagger in Josh Safdie’s celebration of unapologetic American ambition. As the ascendant table-tennis champion Marty Mauser, Chalamet proves he can sell charismatic hustlers just as convincingly as sensitive artists.
Michael B. Jordan
& Colman Domingo
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Anchoring the most-nominated film in Academy Awards history, Jordan delivers not one but two knockout performances as twin brothers in Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller. Pulling off the dual roles required technical virtuosity and total discipline, upping the challenge from his previous Coogler collaborations Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther.
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
After winning back-to-back Oscar nominations
in 2024 and 2025 for Rustin and Sing Sing, Domingo is preparing for another epic year. In 2026, he’ll return to screens in several buzzy projects, including the third season of Euphoria, Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic and Steven Spielberg’s UFO drama Disclosure Day.
Teyana Taylor & Chase Infiniti
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
As the militant radical Perfidia Beverly Hills, Taylor is the commanding presence at the center of Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterwork. Triple threat Taylor (she’s also an accomplished dancer and recording artist) nails Perfidia’s layers of complexity, uniting violence, seduction, guilt and tenderness in a single powerhouse performance.
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
PTA had been searching for his Willa for years before alighting on Infiniti, a young talent with no film credits to her name. Playing the willful daughter of radical activists, she draws on reservoirs of feeling, crafting a nuanced portrait that’s equal parts steel and soul.
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
After keeping it light in comedies like Bridesmaids and Neighbors, Byrne’s return to the dark side in Mary Bronstein’s blistering drama packs a wallop. Playing a working mother besieged on all fronts, the Aussie actor delivers a raw interpretation of the emotional and psychological toll of caregiving.
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
With Sentimental Value, Trier returns to his native city to expand on the earlier character studies of his coming-of-age Oslo trilogy. Detailing the cross-generational dysfunction within a family of artists, the film observes how the creative urge both isolates and connects those afflicted with it—and the collateral damage for those caught in the middle.
Renate Reinsve & Stellan Skarsgård
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Norwegian star Reinsve, who won Best Actress at Cannes for her breakout role in Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, reunites with the director to play an accomplished actor navigating a fraught relationship with her filmmaker father. Reinsve inhabits each facet of Nora’s life—artist, sister, daughter—with exquisite delicacy and precision.
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
The veteran Swedish actor—and patriarch to
the celebrated acting clan—drew acclaim for
his work with boundary-pusher Lars von Trier, but Skarsgård’s more mainstream projects (The Pirates of the Caribbean, Mamma Mia!, Dune) elevated him to a household name. He returns to his Scandi roots to play Gustav Borg, a self-absorbed director hoping to make amends after a lifetime of prioritizing art over relationships.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas & Elle Fanning
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas,
Sentimental Value
Even among Sentimental Value’s cast of luminaries, Lilleaas’ sensitive portrayal of Agnes, the family diplomat, stands out. Agnes doesn’t share her father and sister’s will for the spotlight, but in Lilleaas’ watchful, intuitive interpretation, the ensemble’s unsung peacemaker is nothing less than heroic.
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Following collaborations with Sofia Coppola, Mike Mills and James Mangold, former child actor Fanning joins Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value as Rachel, an American movie star who becomes unwittingly ensnared in her director’s long-simmering family drama. Her Rachel is savvy and self-aware, an outsider who recognizes the comfort that cinema’s surrogate families can offer—as well as its limitations.
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Five-time Oscar nominee Hawke has long since transcended his Gen X poster boy roots, consistently selecting projects that expand his creative reach. His longtime interest in real-life artists—evident in Wildcat, Born to Be Blue, Maudie and Blaze—continues in Blue Moon, which reconvenes his long-term working relationship with Richard Linklater to imagine the final hurrah of Broadway legend Lorenz Hart.
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Kate Hudson was due for a high-profile comeback, and with Song Sung Blue she has it. Playing one-half of a real-life Neil Diamond tribute act, she lends her considerable charm (and impressive pipes) to a movie with more heft than the rom-com meringues she’s famous for, injecting heart into the life-affirming story about climbing out of a personal abyss.
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
For her fifth feature, Oscar-winning director Zhao returns to the intimate character studies that defined her acclaimed films The Rider and Nomadland. Exploring the consoling, connective power of nature and art, the film observes how individuals respond to grief, suggesting the possibility that loss might one day become creation.
Jessie Buckley & Paul Mescal
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
In Hamnet, Buckley taps a primal vein as Agnes, a child of nature and mother of three who loves and suffers with body and soul. The Irish actress, who previously won raves for her work in The Lost Daughter, will reteam with Maggie Gyllenhaal for the forthcoming monster movie The Bride!, in which she plays the title role.
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Mescal is a consistently magnetic screen presence, whether playing a lovestruck teenager, a feckless father, a Roman gladiator or William Shakespeare himself. In Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, he converts the literary legend into a man of flesh and feeling whose grief ultimately expresses itself—where else?—on the page.
Miley Cyrus, Avatar: Fire and Ash
& Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Cyrus’ single “Dream as One” anchors the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack, but she penetrates filmmaking in other ways too. For her directing debut, Something Beautiful, a companion piece to her album of the same name, Cyrus enlists pedigreed collaborators—including Mandy director Panos Cosmatos, who stepped in to produce.
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Adam Sandler has come a long way since the days of prank calls and puerile man-children. We’ve known he could excel at drama since PTA’s Punch-Drunk Love—a development more recently confirmed by the Safdies’ Uncut Gems—but in his supporting turn as the loyal manager in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, Sandler adds new shades of nuance to his ever-expanding dramatic repertoire.
Laura Dern, Jay Kelly
& Is This Thing On?
Dern has grown up onscreen, evolving from child actor and David Lynch muse to minted Hollywood insider. Her roles in Jay Kelly and Is This Thing On? confront the compromises and regrets of late middle age, marking a reunion with director Noah Baumbach—she won an Oscar for her work in Marriage Story—and her debut collaboration with Bradley Cooper.
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
For his first major solo feature, Safdie approaches longtime themes—the adrenaline of the grind, the psychic toll of ambition, the Jewish New York experience—from a new angle. Trading the contemporary realism he and brother Benny perfected in previous features Daddy Longlegs and Uncut Gems for a capitalist character study set in the 1950s, Safdie’s film enters the realm of American epic.
CREDITS
Creative Directors: Michaela Dosamantes
& Andrew Wren
Photographer Assistant: Aaron Morganstein
Digital Tech: Alex Woods
Producer: Tien Tienngern
Jeremy Liebman
New York–based photographer Jeremy Liebman documents figures from the worlds of art, politics and design for clients including Apple and Bottega Veneta. His first monograph, Coincidence, was published by Apartamento in February 2026.