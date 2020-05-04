NY Times Wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes, Including for Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project

The New York Times earned three Pulitzer Prize awards on Monday, with Nikole Hannah-Jones receiving the award in commentary for her “sweeping, deeply reported and personal essay for the ground-breaking 1619 Project,” Brian M. Rosenthal winning in investigative reporting for an exposé on New York City’s taxi industry and the Times staff winning in international reporting.

Other media outlets awarded include the staff of Kentucky’s The Courier-Journal for breaking news reporting, the Anchorage Daily News — with contributions from ProPublica — for public service, the Washington Post for explanatory reporting, the Baltimore Sun for local reporting, the Los Angeles Times for Christopher Knight’s criticism and the New Yorker for Ben Taub’s feature writing and Barry Blitt’s editorial cartooning. For national reporting, Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times and T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica received the prizes.

Ida B. Wells was posthumously awarded with a special citation for “her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”

Also Read: NY Times Rejects Sean Hannity's Legal Threat: 'No Basis' for Retraction or Apology

“During this season of unprecedented uncertainty, one thing we know for sure is that journalism never stops,” Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy announced via livestream from her living room.

Last month, the Pulitzer Prize Board said it would be postponing the announcement of the prize winners to May due to the pandemic. The annual awards luncheon held at Columbia University, which typically occurs in May after the winners have been announced, has also been postponed and the fall reception for winners is still TBA.

The Pulitzer Prizes were first awarded in 1917 and honor outstanding work in journalism and the arts. The full list of winners is below:

JOURNALISM

Breaking News Reporting: The Courier-Journal

Investigative Reporting: Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times

Explanatory Reporting: The Washington Post

Local Reporting: The Baltimore Sun

National Reporting: T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica; Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times

International Reporting: The New York Times

Feature Writing: Ben Taub of the New Yorker

Commentary: Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times

Criticism: Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing: Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine Herald Press

Editorial Cartooning: Barry Blitt for the New Yorker

Breaking News Photography: Reuters

Feature Photography: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press

Audio Reporting: “This American Life” with Molly O’Toole (the Los Angeles Times) and Emily Green (Vice News)

Public Service: Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica

BOOKS, DRAMA AND MUSIC

Drama: Michael R. Jackson for “A Strange Loop”

History: W. Caleb McDaniel for “Sweet Taste of Liberty”

Biography: Benjamin Moser for “Sontag”

Poetry: Jericho Brown for “The Tradition”

Nonfiction: Anne Boyer for “The Undying”; Greg Grandin for “The End of the Myth”

Music: Anthony Davis for “The Central Park Five”

Fiction: Colson Whitehead for “The Nickel Boys”

Special Citation: Ida B. Wells