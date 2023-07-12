How to Watch the 2023 ESPYs: Is the Sports Awards Show Streaming?

The 2023 ESPYs will be held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and sports fans can follow both the red carpet and ceremony.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly award celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year. Since 1993, the ESPYs have honored the top athletes and sports performers of the year.

Keep reading to find out where and when you can watch the 2023 ESPY Awards.

When and where will the 2023 ESPYs be held?

The 2023 ESPYs will be held live on Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Will the 2023 ESPYs be televised or streamed?

The 2023 ESPYs will air on ABC and its affiliates across the country. Fans can also tune in to ESPN’s social channels (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter) to check out special live updates throughout the day.

Will the red carpet be streamed?

The ESPYS Red Carpet Show, presented by Walmart, will broadcast on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube pages and the ESPN App, from 7-8 p.m. ET.

You can also watch the red carpet arrivals and interviews in the player below:

Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr. will talk to prominent athletes and celebrities from the main stage while Gary Striewski will also conduct interviews from a side set.

TheWrap will also be posting red carpet photos from the event.

Who is nominated for an ESPY this year?

Top nominees this year include Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Novak Djokovic, Mikaela Shiffrin, Aaron Judge, A’ja Wilson, Nikola Jokíć, Max Verstrappen and more.

Prior to the show, Patrick Mahomes was announced as the NFL Player of the Year and Nikola Jokíć as the NBA player of the year.

Who will be honored during the show?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to recognize his hard fought battle against cancer; the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for their fight for equal pay; and the Buffalo Bills training staff will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service in recognition of their fast and life-saving service to Damar Hamlin when he went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Who will be presenting during the show?

Among the celebrities and athletes presenting throughout the show include Dwayne Wade, Tiffany Haddish, Travis Kelce, Lil Wayne, Mike Tyson, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Quavo and more.