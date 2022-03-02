50 Cent is threatening to pull the “Power” universe off Starz because his latest offering, “Power Book IV: Force,” has not yet been renewed for a second season. The series debuted on Feb. 6 to record ratings for the cabler, but the hip-hop mogul says the show is sitting “in limbo.”

The “Power” executive producer shared his dismay in a string of Instagram posts Tuesday.

He began with a video of a man shoving items into a suitcase and included the caption: “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed ‘Hightown’ and ‘Force’ is the highest rated show [but] they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here.”

He shared more photos of suitcases and in a second post wrote: “Hold my calls I’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ.”

He also tagged “Force” star Joseph Sikora in one caption, writing: “Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scripts we out!” Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, replied, “Oh boy!”

As 50 Cent mentioned, “Hightown” was renewed on Tuesday for a third season. The crime series stars Monica Raymund as a National Marine Fisheries Service agent trying to get sober.

However, “Force,” which follows Tommy Egan as he jockeys to become Chicago’s biggest drug kingpin, has not yet been renewed.

Starz did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.