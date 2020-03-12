John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Moves Back Release Date

“A Quiet Place Part II” is the latest movie to shift its release plans, as director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the film will delay its release to the horror sequel amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.

The film, starring Emily Blunt and from director Krasinski, was set to debut in international markets on March 18, followed by the UK on March 19 and a domestic launch on March 20. No newly scheduled release date has been set.

“A Quiet Place Part II” joins “No Time To Die” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” as movies that have been delayed because of the coronavirus, both of which were forced to move their global release dates in order to combat piracy in international markets.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said in a statement on Instagram. “Well due to the ever changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see to see this movie, I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II.’ We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace,” Paramount said in a statement.

TheWrap reported Wednesday that half of the world’s top 10 global markets are experiencing at least partial shutdowns of theaters in the area, with others installing social distancing policies and limiting the number of tickets sold as a means of preventing the spread of the virus.

“A Quiet Place” made $340.9 million worldwide on just a $17 million budget for Paramount in 2018, with just under 45% of that total coming from international markets. The sequel brings back Blunt along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they continue to fight for survival against monsters that have invaded Earth, with keeping completely silent the only way to avoid detection.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a travel ban from most of Europe for 30 days. The U.S. on Thursday has at least 1,282 reported cases of COVID-19, and 37 people have died from the virus, according to The New York Times.

