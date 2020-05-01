Activision Donates $2 Million to Call of Duty Endowment Helping Veterans Impacted by COVID-19

“Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard donated $2 million to its Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit created to fund veterans aid organizations and keep veterans employed post-deployment.

Activision chief executive and endowment co-chair Bobby Kotick created the Call of Duty Endowment in 2007 in an effort to provide concrete resources and tangible help for veterans. The nonprofit has the ambitious goal of helping at least 100,000 veterans find jobs by 2024 — and reports it is just over halfway there, with 69,181 veterans hired since 2009.

“Military veterans need our support more than ever,” Kotick said. “With unemployment rates at all-time highs, we know from past experience that veterans will be far more affected than ordinary citizens… With this donation to the Call of Duty Endowment, we hope to find jobs for at least 4,000 veterans.”

Activision will also put on a series of events throughout May (which is military appreciation month) that will further support the endowment, including releasing new downloadable content packs for their newest game, “Call of Duty Modern Warfare,” and its battle royale mode, “Warzone.” The company said all proceeds from sales of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Fearless Pack will go to the endowment.

The Call of Duty Endowment has seen its requests from veterans seeking employment aid more than double from this time last year, Activision said.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in veterans asking our partners for assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Call of Duty Endowment executive director Dan Goldenberg said in a statement. “We’ve been committed to helping veterans find meaningful employment for over 10 years, but we’ve never seen anything like this. Veterans will need our help more than ever, and through Activision Blizzard’s donation and support from the gaming community, we’re well positioned to provide that help.”

