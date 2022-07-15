Adam Scott Joins ‘Madame Web’ With Dakota Johnson at Sony

“Severance” and “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott is the latest to join the cast of “Madame Web,” Sony’s Marvel movie that stars Dakota Johnson, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The film is shaping up to have quite the interesting cast, with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Tahir Rahim and Mike Epps rounding out the film.

S.J. Clarkson is directing from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The “Madame Web” comics follow Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant. Webb is an elderly woman with a neural muscular disease that forces her to be connected to a life support system that resembles a spider’s web. In the film is an origin story about how Madame Web becomes a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself.

“Madame Web”is another entry and first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters that also includes “Venom” and “Morbius,” and the studio has already set a release date for July 7, 2023. Up next is JC Chandor’s “Kraven the Hunter” starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, to be released in theaters on January 13, 2023. Sony is also in the works on “El Muerto” starring Bad Bunny, which is set for January 12, 2024.

Scott just landed his first-ever Emmy nomination for his work on the Apple TV+ drama series “Severance.” He also recently appeared on “Big Little Lies” and the new Apple series “Loot,” and he’ll soon reprise one of his breakout roles from the Starz comedy series “Party Down.”

Scott is represented by UTA, Rise Management, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Deadline first reported the news.