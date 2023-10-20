AFI Leads TheWrap’s 2023 List of the Top 50 Film Schools

The American Film Institute led TheWrap’s 2023 annual ranking of the top 50 film schools in the United States.

The invaluable resource provides a definitive list of the most exceptional film schools of all types across the United States, offering helpful insights into the schools that shape the future of the film industry for prospective film students, parents, and industry professionals.

TheWrap’s rankings are based on a variety of factors, including class size, student body diversity, scholarships, networking opportunities, new facilities, faculty, original programs and alumni success. To compile a list that includes everything from small graduate conservatories to huge public universities, TheWrap also surveyed former and current film school deans and other experts for their candid input on which schools they thought were performing above or below expectations.

“We’re proud to once again release our ranking of the top 50 film schools in the United States,” said Sharon Waxman, CEO and editor-in-chief of TheWrap. “This ranking recognizes that every student is looking for different factors in a film and media studies education, and is intended to be a resource for students and their families as they make important decisions about which school is right for their needs.”

The top five schools on TheWrap’s 2023 ranking are:

American Film Institute University of Southern California New York University Chapman University Loyola Marymount University

Other notable schools on the list include Emerson College, CalArts, Columbia, UCLA, the University of Texas at Austin, UNCSA, Wesleyan and SCAD, among many others. For the first time, the list recognizes one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Morehouse, for its growing Cinema, Television and Emerging Media Studies Department.

TheWrap’s top 50 film schools issue can be found here.

