Disney+ Shifts ‘Star Wars’ Release Strategy With Early ‘Ahsoka’ Drops

“Ahsoka” is coming to fans sooner than expected — and at a much easier hour. The new “Star Wars” series on Disney+ will now be streaming on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT.

Previously, the Rosario Dawson-led series was set for Wednesday releases, as is typical with most Disney+ series. But now, instead of premiering at midnight PT on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the show will kick off on Tuesday with its first two episodes available to stream at 6 p.m.

Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our #Ahsoka fan events around the world last night!



We’re excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aANUtKRV7L — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 18, 2023

From there, the series will air one new episode each week, with the season finale on Oct. 3.

The shift in dates marks the second surprise for fans this week, after a new teaser on Tuesday revealed a voiceover from Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, who first returned in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” earlier this year.

“In this war, you will face more than just droids,” Anakin warns in the teaser. “As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this Ahsoka.”

Of course, we know that this speech is from years past, prior to Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side. As fans know, Anakin and Ahsoka fought alongside each other for years during the Clone Wars, and their adventures became the basis of a six-season animated series.

That said, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” pulled off a flashback scene, so it’s not entirely unbelievable that “Ahsoka” could as well. We’ll just have to see.