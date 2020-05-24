Ann Coulter Turns on ‘Disloyal Actual Retard’ Trump in Twitter Rant

Triggered by Trump’s criticism of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the conservative commentator calls the POTUS a “shallow and broken man”

May 24, 2020 @ 10:23 AM Last Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 1:00 PM
Ann Coulter went on an early Sunday morning Twitter tear, calling President Donald Trump “the most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office.”

The far-right media pundit and former Trump defender was triggered by the president’s Friday tweet in which he called for Alabama voters to “not trust Jeff Sessions” and instead put their support behind Sessions’ Republican Senate seat challenger, football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!,” Trump tweeted.

And that set off Coulter, who called Trump a “moron,” “retard” and “lout,” who was incapable of “pretending to be” a “decent, compassionate human being.”

Coulter capped off her rant by affirming the issues that Trump stood behind as a candidate but that she feels he has abandoned since entering the White House. The commentator, who published a book in 2016 titled “In Trump We Trust,” added that she regrets once believing in “this shallow and broken man.”

During the 2016 presidential primary and into Trump’s early years in the White House, Coulter championed the real estate mogul and his political agenda. She has since distanced herself from him over immigration policies, an issue which prompted her to support Sessions, who served as Trump’s first attorney general.

In February 2019, Trump declared a national emergency at the Southern border, while pushing himself away from Coulter. She responded by saying that “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

