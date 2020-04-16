‘Artemis Fowl’ Premiere Date Set at Disney+ (Video)

Disney+ will premiere “Artemis Fowl,” which was pulled from its theatrical release earlier this month, on June 12.

The Kenneth Branagh-directed film was supposed to be released on May 29, during the summer blockbuster season (it had been earlier slated to hit theaters in August of last year before getting delayed). The film, an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s fantasy novels, stars Ferdia Shaw as a young thief whose schemes trigger a battle against supernatural forces. Colin Farrell, Josh Gad and Judi Dench also star.

You can watch a new trailer above.

“‘Artemis Fowl’ is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve-year-old criminal mastermind is one heck of a traveling companion,” said Branagh. “Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

The move of “Artemis Fowl” to streaming comes as all theatrical releases are being shuffled around and delayed — some by as long as a year — while movie theaters remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Trump White House announced a three-phase plan to reopen the U.S. economy that includes the reopening of movie theaters and sporting venues.

While movie theaters are included alongside restaurants among the businesses that could open under Phase One under strict social distancing protocols, an industry insider told TheWrap that theaters are more likely to open when states and regions are cleared to enter Phase Two because of the looser restrictions on mass gatherings. Phase One guidelines advise individuals against mass gatherings of more than 10 people, while Phase Two guidelines raise that number to 50 people.