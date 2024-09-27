Seth Meyers Gives Aubrey Plaza a Piggyback Ride to Her Chair on ‘Late Night’ After Knee Surgery | Video

Most “Late Night” guests simply walk over to their seat, but “Agatha All Along” star Aubrey Plaza got a piggyback ride — from host Seth Meyers himself.

Appearing on the show Thursday night to support her many projects out right now — in addition to the Disney+ series, she’s also starring in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” and Megan Park’s “My Old Ass” — Plaza is also recovering from a torn ACL.

So, as Meyers introduced her, he added a disclaimer before he hopped up from his desk.

“Oh also, real quick, she also just had knee surgery, so I’m gonna help her over here,” Meyers said. “Please welcome back to the show, my very good friend Aubrey Plaza everybody!”

From there, he shot across the stage as Plaza peeked her head out from the wing, spreading her arms wide in order to be lifted somehow.

At first, Meyers seemed to consider doing a bridal carry, but he quickly changed tactics, helping lift Plaza onto his back. He then piggybacked her all the way to her chair, where she then gingerly sat down as he celebrated with chants of “We did it!”

Up to this point, Plaza has been appearing on talk shows and doing her press with a cane to help her walk, but it was nowhere to be found for this interview. It’s unclear how Plaza exited the stage, as the show cuts to commercial break while guests are still seated.

You can watch the moment in the video above.