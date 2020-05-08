Netflix’s ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Adaptation Gets Premiere Date – Watch First Teaser Here (Video)

“Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club”

| May 8, 2020 @ 9:13 AM Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 9:34 AM

Netflix has given a premiere date to its “The Baby-Sitters Club” adaptation and dropped the first teaser for the new series.

In the short video, which you can view above, the girls are all hanging out in a bedroom when the phone (one of those awesome clear ones from the ’90s) starts ringing. One of them picks up and answers for someone who appears to be the club’s first customer: “Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club.”

That’s all you get for now, but circle July 3 on your calendar, because that’s when the 10-episode dramedy series will premiere on Netflix.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series, Netflix’s “Baby-Sitters Club” follows “the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut,” per Netflix.

Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, “the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas” who is also the love interest of “all around good guy” Watson Brewer (played by Mark Feuerstein).

Rachel Shukert (“Glow”) acts as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (“Broad City”) as executive producer and director on “The Baby-Sitters Club.”  Other executive producers include Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada and Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

Martin produces the series, which is based on her original idea of “inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged.”

The show hails from Walden Media.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” premieres July 3 on Netflix.

