Baz Luhrmann Sets His Next Film ‘Jehanne d’Arc’ at Warner Bros.

Baz Luhrmann has found his next movie and will direct “Jehanne d’Arc,” which is set up at Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the upcoming project “is an epic story about Joan of Arc, the young French peasant who believed God had sent her to lead an army. She believed she would save her country during the Hundred Years’ War.”

Casting is currently underway for the film’s teenage female lead. Luhrmann most recently directed the 2022 biopic “Elvis” starring Austin Butler that was nominated for eight Academy Awards and grossed $288 million worldwide at the box office.

In his review of “Elvis,” TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote, “Luhrmann’s cut-and-paste job of covering Elvis’ career falls somewhere between ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ which pretended it was telling the real Freddie Mercury story but did nothing of the sort, and ‘Rocketman,’ which told you up front that it was going to turn Elton John’s story into a fantasia. You get the feeling that Luhrmann might have liked to go further in the fantasia direction, but maybe Elvis was too big, too familiar and too sacred for him to go whole hog — so instead he settles for big, charged musical sequences and a host of lies of varying sizes.”