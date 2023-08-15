The 13 Best (and Worst) ‘Dracula on a Boat’-Type Horror Movies, Ranked

The new horror film “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” was dubbed “Dracula on a Boat” by social media users, and the twist on the chapter from Bram Stoker’s iconic horror novel definitely did deliver on the premise of the age-old vampire feasting on the crew of an unlucky ship.

Introducing a monster of any kind — alien, werewolf, zombies — to a vehicle that can’t stop and can’t let anyone off is a tried-and-true horror formula. Here are some of the movies where the combo of “creature” + “claustrophobic form of transportation” worked and some where it ran aground.

New Line Cinema 13. Snakes on a Plane The ultimate in high-concept movies had a mad-as-hell Samuel L. Jackson battling, that’s right, snakes on a plane. The venomous reptiles are unleashed on a Hawaiian flight to keep a witness from testifying at a murder trial. And to have Jackson deliver this immortal line: “I have had it with these motherf—king snakes on this motherf—king plane!” Naturally, every obvious piece of anatomy gets bitten. Stream “Snakes on a Plane” on Max.

Dimension Films 11. Dracula 2000 Dracula on a plane! This Dimension horror film updated the "Dracula on a boat" premise from Stoker's book to a private plane where fortune hunters have the extremely bad luck to be traveling with the Count's sealed coffin. One character unwisely opens the metal casket looking for treasure but finds the slumbering vamp, who just needs a snack or two to revive himself. In a nod to the original novel, where the dead captain of the Demeter is found lashed to the wheel, the body of the plane's pilot is mysteriously strapped to his seat with metal bonds. Stream "Dracula 2000" on Max. Netflix 10. Blood Red Sky Vampire on a plane! A woman (Peri Baumeister) who is secretly one of the undead must battle ruthless hijackers, while protecting her non-vamp son, in this underrated German Netflix movie. Stream "Blood Red Sky" on Netflix. Universal Pictures 9. The Last Voyage of the Demeter Dracula on a boat! While this is the first movie based on Bram Stoker's immortal novel to exclusively focus on the voyage of the doomed ship that brings the vamp to England, most Dracula adaptations have included at least a passing reference to the sequence. The movie from André Øvredal, the director of "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," draws from the captain's log portion of the book in which an unseen monster picks off the crew one by one and turns it into a full-blown creature feature. Watch it exclusively in theaters.

Most Faithful 'Dracula' Adaptations, Ranked (Photos) Pathé 8. Howl Werewolves on a train! An evening commute through an isolated forest is, ahem, derailed, when a pack of lycanthropes attack in this British film. Directed by Paul Hyett, who brings his make-up skills from “The Descent” to the creepy creature effects. Stream “Howl” on Fubo.

Hollywood Pictures 7. Deep Rising Sea monsters on a boat! Hijackers board a luxury liner only to find that nearly everyone’s dead, thanks to a bunch of vicious, tentacled sea creatures. While nowhere near the perfection of “The Mummy” movies, this Stephen Sommers film should satisfy your “horror on the high seas” needs. Stream “Deep Rising” on Hoopla. Warner Bros. 6. Twilight Zone: The Movie Gremlin on a plane! John Lithgow stars as a nervous flyer who’s the only one to see a mysterious creature ripping up the wing of the aircraft outside his window. Of course, no one believes him and he must resort to extreme measures to save the flight. It’s a remake of one of the most famous “Twilight Zone” episodes, 1963’s “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which starred a pre-“Star Trek” William Shatner as the increasingly unhinged passenger. Stream “Twilight Zone: The Movie” on Kanopy.

Cannon Films 5. Lifeforce Vampires on a spaceship! Steve Railsback stars as the only crew member to survive after his craft takes three human-looking aliens in glass coffins on board. (When will humans ever learn not to pick up souvenirs?) Back on Earth, he’s the only one who can stop the beautiful space vamp (Mathilda May) thanks to a Vulcan-like mind meld. Tobe Hooper of “Poltergeist” directs a terrific cast that includes Patrick Stewart. Stream “Lifeforce” on Fubo, MGM+, Tubi or Pluto.

Paramount Pictures 4. World War Z Zombies on a plane! Towards the end of the film, Brad Pitt’s character narrowly escapes the fall of Jerusalem to the undead horde by grabbing a plane to safety. Except… as a small chihuahua alerts us, the infected are also on board. The speed with which people turn into zombies, and the fact that there’s absolutely nowhere to go on a plane, make this one of the movie’s best sequences. Stream “World War Z” on Pluto TV.

Hammer Films 3. Horror Express Alien on a train! Horror icons Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing star in this tale that’s based on “Who Goes There?,” the same novel that inspired John Carpenter’s classic “The Thing.” In this version, Lee’s scientist brings a frozen specimen on board that he hopes will be the “missing link” in human evolution. It’s actually a space parasite that can leap from body to body. Add in Telly Savalas as a Cossack captain and this is a ride you don’t want to miss. Stream “Horror Express” on Kanopy, Tubi or The Roku Channel.

Next Entertainment World 2. Train to Busan Zombies on a train! A father tries to save his young daughter when everyone on board begins turning into ravenous zombies in this thrilling, fast-paced movie that became one of South Korea’s highest-grossing horror films. It’s tense, it’s incredibly moving and it’s terrific. Stream “Train to Busan” on Prime Video, Peacock, AMC+, Shudder, Hoopla, Tubi and Kanopy.