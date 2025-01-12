Amazon Prime Video is dropping new flicks on its platform this January, and we’re here to list the best of bunch.
It’s a new year, which means Prime Video has a fresh slate of films for folks to enjoy. From real-life, biographical tales to animated family goodies every generation can enjoy, Prime Video’s got a variety to explore. Plus, one of the streamer’s originals lands this month following its theatrical run, ready to give viewers fright-filled watch.
Check out our picks for the best new movies on Prime Video in January below.
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Rami Malek brought the iconic life story of Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, to life in 2018 in Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher’s biographical film “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The movie covers Queen’s early beginnings and rise to fame, Mercury’s departure from the group and their reunion at the Live Aid benefit concert in 1985.
“The Land Before Time”
This list had to include a movie that gives millennials all the nostalgic feels while forcing the new-age kiddos to put their tablets down. In Judy Freudberg, Tony Geiss and Don Bluth’s prehistoric tale, a young Brachiosaurus dinosaur becomes orphaned after his mother is murdered while trying to protect him from a vicious predator. The last words his mother left him with were instructions on how to get to the Great Valley, a safe haven where other dinosaurs like him live. While on his way, he and his friend Cera find friendship in fellow creatures of the land.
“Do the Right Thing”
In Spike Lee’s third feature film, Mookie (Lee) is a Black New Yorker who works at an Italian-owned pizzeria in Brooklyn and finds himself caught up in drama after a local, Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito), takes issues with the shop’s Wall of Fame because it only features Italian stars. When Buggin’ Out explains that a restaurant located in a Black neighborhood should also celebrate Black celebrities, owner Salvatore “Sal” Fragione (Danny Aiello) disagrees and refuses Buggin Out’s demands, which sparks racial tensions between the two communities. On top of that, it’s hot as hell, which only makes matters worse.
“Little Nicky”
If there’s one thing about Adam Sandler, he’s going to give you a hilariously random concept for a movie, but the bigger, thoughtful message will always hit home. After Satan’s two eldest sons Adrian (Rhys Ifans) and Cassius (Tom Lister Jr.) rebel against their father’s rule and flee to take over Earth, young and docile Nicky is tasked with restoring the balance between good and evil on the planet. However, he’ll have to do it in enough time to save his father who’s deteriorating.
“Blink Twice”
Straight from Amazon MGM Studios comes actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz feature film directorial debut. The thrilling tale centers on a down-on-her-luck waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) who takes interest in a formerly-canceled tech billionaire named Slater King (Channing Tatum). When he invites her and a group of men and women on dream vacation to his private island, nights filled with alcohol and drugs start to eerily blend together. Before it’s too late, Frida must uncover Slater’s dark secrets.
“Captain Phillips”
Director Paul Greengrass brought the true story of the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking to life in 2013 with “Captain Phillips.” The movie is based on Stephan Talty’s book “A Captain’s Duty.” Like any other day, the U.S. containership was sailing in the Indian Ocean when four Somali pirates boarded and took everyone hostage. In an effort to save his shipmates, Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) must find a way to ensure everyone survives.
“Foxy Brown”
Pam Grier stars as Foxy Brown, the girlfriend of an undercover cop who was killed by the mob after a smalltime hustler (Antonio Fargas) — who’s also Foxy’s brother — sold him out because he couldn’t pay back a $20,000 debt. While on a mission to get revenge, Foxy poses as a prostitute and gets help from neighborhood vigilantes.