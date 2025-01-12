Amazon Prime Video is dropping new flicks on its platform this January, and we’re here to list the best of bunch.

It’s a new year, which means Prime Video has a fresh slate of films for folks to enjoy. From real-life, biographical tales to animated family goodies every generation can enjoy, Prime Video’s got a variety to explore. Plus, one of the streamer’s originals lands this month following its theatrical run, ready to give viewers fright-filled watch.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Prime Video in January below.