April’s showers brought in a garden flowers that have bloomed into an entire new selection of movies that have landed on Netflix in May.

Whether you’re into sci-fi-fantasy, films, animated faves or hard-hitting crime action-drama classics, these films are worth adding to your watch list. While Netflix’s list of new films in May stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Netflix in May 2024 below.

“Shrek” (2001)

“Shrek” (DreamWorks Pictures)

Who doesn’t love a grumpy, yet loving, and heartwarming protagonist? Nobody, and that’s why “Shrek” is first on the list. It’s an animated film that hits millennials deep with nostalgia, plus it boasts an A-list cast and a killer soundtrack. The cast includes Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, John Lithgow, Jim Cummings and more. The story is centered on an antisocial ogre named Shrek (Myers) who takes on a quest to save Princess Fiona (Diaz), who’s been locked up in a castle, as part of a deal that banished fairy tale characters from his swamp home.

“The Equalizer” (2014)

“The Equalizer” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Another classic is the Denzel Washington-led action-thriller “The Equalizer.” The Oscar-winning actor comes in as Robert McCall, a former special service commando who’s given up his career for a quieter life. However, when he comes across a troubled teen who’s being abused by Russian mobsters, he comes out of retirement to save her. The film stars Washington, Chloë Grace, Marton Csokas, Melissa Leo and more.

“Atlas” (2024)

“Atlas” (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez stars in the Netflix original “Atlas,” playing a savvy data analyst who doesn’t trust artificial intelligence. However, she ends up needing to use the technology to save humanity after plans to capture a renegade robot go awry. The cast includes Lopez, Simu Liu, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown and more.

“The Nutty Professor”(1996)

“The Nutty Professor” (Universal Pictures)

Next up is a film that will provide you with some comedic relief and also send you off with a heartwarming message about loving yourself just as you are. In Tom Shadyac’s “The Nutty Professor,” Eddie Murphy threw his twist on Jerry Lewis’ adaptation of “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” Murphy stars as the brilliant but insecure Professor Sherman Klump. In an effort to lose weight and win over the heart of chemistry student Carla Purty (Jada Pinkett Smith), Sherman drinks an instant weight-loss potion he created in his lab. However, the potion comes with some side effects: a second personality named Buddy Love, who is a obnoxious, womanizing egoist.

“Hellboy” (2004)

“Hellboy” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures)

Ron Perlman stars as Hellboy, a demon who was summoned out of a paranormal dimension at the end of World War II by Nazis attempting to defeat the Allies. Years later, Hellboy takes on the job of protecting America against dark forces as an agent in the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense. Director Guillermo del Toro’s cast includes Perlman, Selma Blair, Doug Jones, John Hurt, Rupert Evans and more.

“Jumanji” (1995)

“Jumanji” (TriStar, Sony Pictures Releasing)

What is probably the ultimate classic on this list is “Jumanji.” The film, which stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde, David Alan Grier and more, follows a brother and sister as they embark on a journey to free Alan Parish, a man who’s been trapped in a magical board game since he was a child.

“Liar Liar” (1997)

“Liar Liar” (Universal Pictures)

Another one of Tom Shadyac’s films makes the list: “Liar Liar.” Starring Jim Carrey, Jennifer Tilly and Krista Allen, “Liar Liar” tells the story of a dishonest, but successful lawyer named Fletcher (Carrey), who can never keep his promises with friends or family. But when his son Max wishes for his dad to stop lying for 24 hours, Fletcher is put to the challenge when he realizes he can only tell the truth. This one has a classic Jim Carrey performance.