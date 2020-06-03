Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Culver City Extend Curfews Into Wednesday

Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood have announced another round of curfews for Wednesday night beginning at 1 p.m. for business districts and 4 p.m. citywide for Beverly Hills, and 6 p.m. citywide for Santa Monica and WeHo.

Culver City has set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, while Long Beach has announced a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Los Angeles County as a whole has a 9 p.m. curfew that ends on Thursday at 5 a.m.

The business districts in Beverly Hills include Rodeo Drive, Wilshire Boulevard, North and South Santa Monica Boulevards, Crescent Drive, La Cienega Boulevard, Robertson Boulevard, South Beverly Drive, Olympic Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Burton Way and San Vicente Boulevard.

Also Read: Obama to Speak on George Floyd Killing and Unrest -- Here's How to Watch

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus will run on a regular weekday schedule and will remain in service even after the 6 p.m. curfew until the end of its regularly scheduled service. Downtown parking structures will be closed after 6 p.m. and ridesharing services will also be suspended at that time.

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills’ curfews both end on Thursday at 6 a.m. West Hollywood’s ends at “sunrise.”

The curfews, which have occurred every night this week, are in response to vandalism and looting that has occurred amid ongoing protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd. Though many protests have been peaceful, police have frequently clashed violently with protesters and have made hundreds of arrests throughout the county.