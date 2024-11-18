Beyoncé to Perform at Netflix’s Christmas Day Ravens-Texans Halftime Show

It’s been eight years since Beyoncé performed at an NFL halftime show but this Christmas, she’s back. The “Cowboy Carter” creator will perform at the Ravens-Texans game broadcast by Netflix on Christmas Day.

Houston is, of course, the superstar’s hometown, and the halftime show will be the first live performance of songs from “Cowboy Carter,” which this year earned her 11 Grammy nods (the most nominated album by a female artist ever). Exact details of her performance are under wraps, but according to Netflix, “Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the COWBOY CARTER album.”

Beyoncé headlined Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then returned for Super Bowl XV on February 7, 2016, where she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars on stage.

The singer’s performance will be at the second of Netflix’s two Christmas Day games, first announced back in May as part of a three-season deal with the NFL.

It marks the streamer’s second foray into live sports this year, after broadcasting the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight earlier this month. That stream drew ire from fans though, as it had a slew of technical issues — namely struggling to buffer- throughout the fight.

That said, the Netflix Christmas Day games will also air on broadcast TV in the competing teams’ cities and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+.