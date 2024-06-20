The Biden-Harris campaign is increasing efforts to attract Latino voters in a new marketing push during the upcoming Copa América fútbol tournament.

One of the largest men’s soccer tournaments in the world, Copa América is being held in the United States starting Thursday and run through July 15.

In a seven-figure advertising push, the Biden campaign has commissioned new English and Spanish language advertisements to target Latinos tuning into the tournament.

The new ad titled “Gooaalll!” attempts to contrast life during a Trumpian America with the past four years of Biden, specifically alluding to fútbol referencing empty stadiums during the pandemic.

“Gooaalll!” will run on television, radio and digital platforms in swing states as well as in the national general market and on Spanish-language channels during key matches.

Copa América is set to be the most-watched Spanish-language program ahead of the November election, so the Biden-Harris campaign is capitalizing on this massive viewership. TV Viewership in the U.S. could exceed 100 million people, with most coming from Latino communities across the country.

“Our campaign knows the power of showing up to earn the Latino vote, and today’s historic announcement to organize and mobilize around Copa América is a perfect example of doing that important work,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said. “Throughout the next few weeks, we will harness the energy of Copa to mobilize and reach the Latino voters who will decide this election in their communities, on the airwaves, and at Copa matches – all with a simple message: President Biden has had our back for his whole career and is fighting for our community every single day.”

The Biden-Harris camp will also sponsor organizing events at local restaurants and sports bars to meet viewers where they are – a first for the campaign. These pop-up events will first take place in key swing states like Arizona and Nevada. The campaign will also host watch parties and plans to give out watch party toolkits for volunteers wanting to host their own.

According to a UCLA study, Latino voters showed a 30.9% increase in voter turnout from the 2016 to 2020 presidential elections, with around 16.6 million Latino voters nationwide. The study also found that Latino voters supported Biden by wide margins across the country, consistent with those won by Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

While numbers Latino voters seemed to swing left in 2020, a poll from advocacy group Voto Latino and polling firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner projected one-fifth of Latino voters would prefer a third-party candidate over Biden or Trump.

The polling also found that in a head-to-head matchup among swing-state Latinos, Biden leads Trump 59% to 39%.

“Most prognosticators suggest that 2024 will be a pure turnout election. Both campaigns are approaching the race as if there are few truly undecided voters between Biden and Trump, so the winner will be whoever best turns out his base,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Voto Latino Maria Teresa Kumar said in her USA Today Op-ed.

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign will host organizing events surrounding the tournament with hopes of engaging voters ahead of November.

Copa América 2024 kicks off Thursday night as defending champion Argentina takes on Canada at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Messi and Argentina will fight to be back-to-back Copa América champs.

The tournament kicked off in 1916 and is the oldest international soccer tournament in the world. Copa will be held in the United States this year for the second time ever.