Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies at 69

R&B group are behind hits like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump”

| June 8, 2020 @ 2:18 PM Last Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 2:31 PM
Bonnie Pointer

Getty

Bonnie Pointer of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 69.

Her death was confirmed by a rep for her sister Anita Pointer on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of ‘The Pointer Sisters’ that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” Anita said in a statement. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

She continued, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

The Oakland, California based group, made up of sisters Bonnie, Anita, June and Ruth Pointer, are behind 1970s and 80s hits like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump,” as well as  “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” and “Slow Hand.”

Bonnie recorded five albums with the Pointer Sisters, and co-wrote the group’s country hit “Fairytale” with Anita, winning them their first Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975.  The Pointer Sisters were also the first African American group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bonnie’s last recording was “Feels Like June,” a tribute song released earlier this year by she and Anita for their late sister June who died in 2006.  She and Bonnie are survived the remaining Pointer sisters Ruth and Anita, as well as their brothers Aaron and Fritz Pointer.

