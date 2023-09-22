‘Bradley Martyn: The Influencer’: Generation Iron Documentary Chronicles YouTube Fitness Megastar (Video)

Generation Iron, the New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports, has released the trailer for its latest original documentary, “Bradley Martyn: The Influencer,” which chronicles the life of the YouTube fitness megastar. Watch the trailer embed above.

The film will premiere this November on top streaming platforms, including Amazon, Google Play and Apple TV in all English-speaking territories.

The documentary by filmmaker Vlad Yudin centers on the extraordinary life of Bradley Martyn, the YouTube fitness sensation and social media juggernaut, who boasts over 10 million devoted followers. Beyond the chiseled physique and charismatic online persona lies a compelling story of resilience and transformation.

At just 6 years old, Martyn faced the devastating loss of his father to suicide, a trauma that haunted him throughout his youth. Yet, through unwavering determination and a passion for bodybuilding, he harnessed his pain to become an inspiration to millions, using fitness and positivity to uplift both mental and physical well-being.

The film explores the complicated past behind the fitness star, while also chronicling his current activities as the owner of the popular Zoo Culture Gym during the pandemic, while also expanding his coaching business, and connecting with his loyal fans.

“We look forward to sharing Bradley Martyn’s life story with his fans and followers from around the world,” Yudin said in a statement to TheWrap. “His story is one of perseverance and hope, and we hope that viewers will benefit and learn from this true and candid look into Bradley’s world.”

The film not only unravels the complexities of Martyn’s past but also captures his legal battle against the city of Los Angeles, as he keeps Zoo Culture gym open during the COVID-19 pandemic despite mandates, fighting for freedom of speech and the right for all to participate in physical activities and training during such a tumultuous period in the world.

The film also features members of the extremely popular Canadian-American entertainment brand The Nelk Boys – Kyle Forgeard, Salim Sirur, Gabriel Poncio Souza, Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg, Arthur Kulik and Jordan Nwanne, as well as Steve Deleonardis (“Steve Will Do It”), TikTok star Noah Beck and Mike Tornabene. The film chronicles Martyn’s pursuits in expanding his media empire alongside The Nelk Boys, all while forging deep connections with his global fanbase. Martyn emerges as a groundbreaking figure, redefining success in bodybuilding and proving that with resilience and purpose, one can turn adversity into a beacon of hope.