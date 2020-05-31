British Film Commission Issues Safety Guidelines for Restarting COVID-19 Production

Recommendations include crew training and separation of various production departments

| May 31, 2020 @ 4:36 PM Last Updated: May 31, 2020 @ 4:48 PM
1917

Universal

The British Film Commission released their safety guidelines for restarting COVID-19 film production late Sunday after weeks of discussions by the British Film Institute’s coronavirus task force with labor organizations, epidemiologists, and studios based in both the U.K. and United States.

The 44-page report, which can be read here, notes that the guidelines are not comprehensive and are not mandatory safety rules. However, the BFC strongly advises that filmmakers and studios use the guidelines as an aid when figuring out how to resume their film and television shoots while paying attention to the specific details of their projects.

Also Read: Coronavirus Ratings Boost Has Already Reversed - Except for Daytime TV

“The industry is extremely keen to restart production as soon as possible, but not without a comprehensive road map for how to do it safely while the threat of COVID-19 still looms large,” said Adrian Wootton, Chief Executive of the BFC in a statement. “Today’s guidance provides that reassurance, reflecting the latest government, technical and medical advice available. We will also update it on a regular basis, giving clarity on the latest measures recommended to ensure a safe shoot for cast, crew and the wider public.”

The guidelines include advice on how to handle various aspects of production, from hair & makeup to set design and cinematography. Among the guidelines are separate areas for each department and, when possible, application of costume, hair and makeup on actors without assistance from a department member. The BFC also advises that each department be given additional time to complete their work while accounting for social distancing while tasking a member to regularly clean all equipment.

Also Read: Are Studios and Networks Liable if Actors or Crew Contract COVID-19 on Set?

General measures that are advised include daily temperature and symptom checks of all cast and crew, employment of specialized cleaners to disinfect sets, and pre-packaging food at craft services with no communal food available. Intensive training on social distancing and specific department safety for all cast and crew is also recommended, as British organization ScreenSkills will be rolling out training courses in June to assist with the process.

Los Angeles County is set to release its own film and TV guidelines on Tuesday with the hopes of an “immediate” restart on filming. However, multiple studio insiders have told TheWrap that major Hollywood productions are weeks, if not months, away from restarting due to the need to make specific plans for each project along with general concerns about insurance. One person with knowledge of Warner Bros.’ plans, for example, says that the studio is still weighing multiple options for restarting filming on blockbusters like “The Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts 3,” both of which are set to film in the U.K. Other Hollywood films set to shoot in Britain are Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” and Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
1 of 64

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE