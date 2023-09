Sharon Waxman On the Business of Entertainment The founder and editor of TheWrap’s take on life on the left coast, high culture, low culture and the business of entertainment and media. Waxman writes frequently on the inside doings of Hollywood, and is is also the author of two books, Rebels on the Back Lot and Loot

PARIS – The intersection of Hollywood with the luxury industry just took an enormous leap forward with the acquisition of Creative Artists Agency by Artémis, the French fashion and luxury giant led by CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.

While historic in the sense that a fashion-led company has never before made this kind of investment in Hollywood, it also says a lot about the changing face of entertainment economics. Endorsement