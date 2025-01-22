Capitol Hill Cop Attacked on Jan. 6 Reacts to Trump Pardons: ‘Outrageous, but Not Surprising’ | Video

Michael Fanone, one of the officers who was beaten while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said on Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pardons for the rioters, including those who attacked the police, is “outrageous, but not surprising.”

Fanone, who also testified at the House Select Committee hearings about the attack, told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “I mean, it’s outrageous, but not surprising.”

He added that Trump’s grandstanding to extremists is nothing new. “If you rewind to the beginning of Donald Trump’s candidacy for the office of the president of the United States, which he announced in Waco, Texas, the scene of a violent confrontation between members of the American extremist movement and law enforcement, in which law enforcement officers lost their lives.”

Watch a clip from his CNN appearance below:

Officer attacked on January 6 reacts to Trump's pardons

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/5QizJ4C9P9 pic.twitter.com/m3oX4103ra — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 21, 2025

Fanone added, “He’s been promising these pardons since day one, and so the American people should be well aware, or should have been well aware, that this was coming, and they ultimately own this, this decision and these pardons.”

On Jan. 6, rioters dragged Fanone down the steps of the Capitol, beat him with pipes, tased him and sprayed him with bear spray. He suffered a concussion and a heart attack in the middle of the assault, he testified.

CNN later aired footage of the assault on Fanone taken from his own body camera.

After being labeled a “crisis actor” by Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham following his testimony, Fanone told CNN, “The facts are the facts. What happened to me, the injuries I sustained — you don’t have to take my word for it. You can watch the video.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was among those condemning Trump’s pardons, saying that the 47th president is “immunizing his followers from committing violence in his name.”