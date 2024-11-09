‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Trailer | Video

Marvel Studios has just released the new trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World” down at Disney’s D23 in Brazil.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld.



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience it only in theaters February 14.pic.twitter.com/vkETJd48TX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 9, 2024

The movie, set to release in February, follows Sam Wilson (Mackie) as he fully embraces his role as the new Captain America. He struggled with the idea of taking the mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” But after John Walker (Wyatt Russell) took the super soldier serum and well, became unhinged in the job, Sam finally embraced what his friend wanted for him.

President Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford, taking over the role from the late William Hurt) wants to make Captain America an official military position. As the first trailer for the movie made clear, the two clash on this idea.

Of course, Thunderbolt Ross has superpowers of his own — in the comics he’s also the Red Hulk.

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. “Captain America: Brave New World” is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

“Captain America: Brave New World” hits theaters on February 14, 2025.