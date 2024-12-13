Carol Goldwasser, Casting Director for ‘Hannah Montana,’ Dies at 67

Carol Goldwasser, a casting director whose credits include such popular tweens and teens shows as Hannah Montana, Austin & Ally, Dog With a Blog and Cousins for Life, died Dec. 5 at home in Palm Springs. She was 67 and succumbed unexpectedly after minor surgery, according to her manager.

She had master’s degree in music performance and education from the University at Buffalo after graduating from that school for her bachelors.

She launched her casting career as an assistant to Stuart Howard in New York City. In 1991, she came to Los Angeles and soon became a casting associate for Fox’s massive hit Melrose Place and for the 1993 pilot of ABC’s My So-Called Life.

She segued to become a manager of casting at Disney/Touchstone Television, casting of all Disney/Touchstone pilots, series and movies of the week, then became director of casting for Disney/Touchstone Television in New York from 1996-98.

Goldwasser was chairperson of the diversity committee for the Casting Society of America, and received two CSA Artios Awards off 11 nominations.

She retired in 2019 after a decade as an independent casting director.

Survivors include a sister, Diana; a brother-in-law, Philip; and her cat, Nala. A celebration of her life will be held in January on a date to be determined.