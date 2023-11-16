Wolk Morais reveals their latest fashion film, Chanel hosts its annual Academy Women’s Luncheon, Gabriela Hearst lands in Beverly Hills, the L.A. Dance Project honors Misty Copeland.

Wolk Morais Premieres Collection 11 and the Short Film RECTO/VERSO

Designer duo Brian Wolk and Claude Morais presented their eleventh collection in the form of a short film entitled RECTO/VERSO at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood last week. Inspired by Jean Genet’s 1955 French existentialist drama, Elle, and narrated by actor Alan Cumming, Collection 11 investigates the play’s timeless theme of image-making through the lens of the culture’s infatuation with social media.

Meanwhile the concept of duality is explored through the collection’s double-sided silhouettes featuring the pair’s signature laser sharp tailoring and reclaimed textiles. “Creating a collection wherein each look tells two stories was the best narrative to represent Hollywood, the lead character in our creative process,” they said of their inspiration.

The film was shot at at Western Costume, Hollywood’s famous film costume house, and styled by longtime collaborator and red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart. “I love the double-sided nature of this collection, not only in the design of the individual pieces but in how the collection mixes and matches so well,” said Stewart. “It’s so fitting coming from the designers’ image-making Hollywood hometown.”

The palette and textures of Collection 11 pay homage to the design duo’s filmic inspiration, ranging from houndstooth plaids, technicolor satins, chantilly lace, silk moire and denim, and is composed completely of sustainable materials, utilizing upcycled textiles found within 12 miles of the designers’ studio in Hollywood.

Attendees at the party on the site of the old Bijou silent movie theatre on Cahuenga included fashion heavy hitters Arianne Phillips, Joe Zee, George Kotsiopoulos and Maryam Malakpour and marked the label’s first time hosting a film premiere in Los Angeles.

Chanel Hosts Annual Academy Luncheon for Emerging Women Filmmakers

The Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, brought together a high-wattage crowd of women from all facets of the filmmaking community at the Academy Museum last week. The event included a presentation of the 2023 Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy’s program to support emerging women filmmakers.

Academy President Janet Yang welcomed guests, followed by actor and former Academy Actors Branch governor Annette Bening, who introduced this year’s U.S. Gold Fellowship for Women recipient Erica End while actor America Ferrera delivered a keynote presentation.

The luncheon, on the day that SAG-AFTRA came to an agreement with the studios after a four month long strike, was attended by Leslie Mann and daughter Maude Apatow, Lily-Rose Depp, Molly Gordon, H.E.R., Patty Jenkins, Riley Keough, Greta Lee, Eva Longoria, Lupita Nyong’o, Ashley Park, Sadie Sink, Kristen Stewart, Diane Warren and Rita Wilson.

Since its inception, the House of Chanel has been linked to the world of film. Founder Gabrielle Chanel first traveled to Los Angeles in 1931 at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.

As a female-founded company, Chanel’s support of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women is part of the house’s continuing commitment to the art of film and dedication to nurturing the next generation of women filmmakers.

The L.A. Dance Project Announces Expansion at Their Annual Gala Honoring Misty Copeland

The L.A. Dance Project celebrated their 2023 gala last Saturday at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. The event, presented by French fine jewelers Van Cleef & Arpels, honored internationally-acclaimed American ballet dancer and Los Angeles native Misty Copeland.

Following a cocktail reception in the historic cathedral-turned-event venue, Lucinda Lent, Executive Director of L.A. Dance Project, and Mark Terbeek, Chairman of the Board of L.A. Dance Project announced a major expansion of the LADP studio in Downtown Los Angeles that will double LADP’s seating capacity and add a dance library and research room.

The evening’s celebration featured several performances, culminating in LADP’s Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied’s return to the stage as a dancer, premiering a new duet to Jeff Buckley’s song Lover, You Should’ve Come Over. During dinner, choreographer Debbie Allen took the stage to introduce Copeland and announce Dance Pass, a new initiative offering members of the Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles the opportunity to regularly attend LADP performances at their DTLA studio space at no cost.

“Our missions are so aligned,” said Copeland. “Twenty-five years ago, L.A. did not have a company of this caliber and few professional opportunities for dancers. I just want to say bravo for creating this incredible company that is connecting with the community and showing a wide range of dance and diversity.”

Genny Celebrates Their New L.A. Boutique With a Retrospective at Chateau Marmont

Milanese ready-to-wear brand Genny threw a cocktail soiree at Chateau Marmont to toast their new concept store opening in Beverly Hills. Founded in 1962 by Arnaldo and Donatella Girombelli, the brand quickly gained popularity in Italy, and internationally when legendary designer Gianni Versace took the helm in 1973. Creative Director Sara Cavazza Facchini hosted the party in Penthouse 64, which was also a celebration of her 10-year anniversary at the label.

In honor of the occasion, Facchini curated a selection of red carpet pieces she had custom-designed for A-listers over the years (including Miranda Lambert, Eva Longoria, Jaimie Alexander and Claire Holt) along with a retrospective of her favorite designs which were scattered throughout the penthouse. Guests at the soiree included Jaden Smith, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Beckinsale, Carmella Rose, Jarry Lee and Caroline Day, who enjoyed specialty cocktails while Mia Moretti DJ’ed the event.

“The United States is our natural horizon,” said Facchini of the new 2500 sq foot space on Brighton Way. “I felt the desire for a constant presence in California as a true embassy of the maison, capable of representing overseas the key concepts that give life to the world of Genny in order to bring me closer to the brand’s many fans on the West Coast.”

Gabriela Hearst Opens Her First West Coast Boutique at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Designer Gabriela Hearst celebrated the opening of her new Norman Foster-designed flagship in Beverly Hills last week. The Uruguayan designer, who stepped down from her role as Creative Director of Chloe in July to focus on her eponymous label, hosted an in-store cocktail event, followed by a dance party at The BLVD with a DJ set by Mike D, that carried on late into the night.

Guests including Laura Dern, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Maria Sharapova, St. Vincent, Tallulah Willis, Lauren Wasser and Dree Hemingway showed up to explore the new location at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Hearst collaborated with famed British architect Sir Foster to design the store, the second one designed for the brand following the London flagship. The brand also commissioned Gavron Dumas Studio to design a collection of bespoke furniture collection for the space, called Nomad.

“This is not a store, it’s a home for us, which was done by many hands that believe beauty is intrinsic to the soul but with the respect of our fellow human and mother nature,” said Hearst. “It is the true result of collaborative work, of everybody having a say and being respected for their talent and knowhow. What you get is excellence, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The flagship will sell the entire range of Gabriela Hearst men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, fine merino wool and cashmere knitwear, footwear, accessories and handbags, and will be the exclusive retailer for the Gabriela Hearst handbag collection on the West Coast.

