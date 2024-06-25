Channing Tatum Still Hopes ’23 Jump Street’ Will Happen

Fans of Sony’s “21 Jump Street” and the even better “22 Jump Street” that are still bummed out that the third movie hasn’t happened can at least take comfort in the fact they’re not alone. Star Channing Tatum wants it to happen as badly as you do.

Speaking to ComicBook.com during the “Fly Me to the Moon” junket, Tatum alluded to the sadly unproduced sequel. “There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie,” he said.

Asked “what happened?” by his “Fly Me to the Moon” co-star Scarlett Johansson, he explained, “It’s just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done.”

“You know what,” he said a bit later, “I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see ’23 Jump Street’. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

The “Jump Street” films, which starred Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube and were written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, were a comedic remake of the 1987-1991 Fox drama “21 Jump Street.” Like that show, it follows a squad of youthful police officers who go undercover in high school and later college, though the films plays up the fact that these officers are clearly adults for laughs.

Following the critical and box office success of 2014’s “22 Jump Street,” plans were made for “23 Jump Street,” this time written and produced but not directed by Lord and Miller. The film would have had the “Jump Street” universe cross over with “Men in Black.”

Though the sequel was quietly abandoned in 2013, if Tatum’s word is anything to go on it was about as awesome as it sounds. Here’s hoping his “good juju” works to bring it back from the dead.