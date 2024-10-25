Charlamagne Tha God Says CNN’s Reported More About Kamala Harris’ Race Than ‘Trump Being Fascist’: ‘Bulls–‘| Video

Charlamagne Tha God called out CNN for “bulls–t” he says the network has perpetuated throughout this year’s election cycle.

“I feel like I heard more on this network about ‘Is Kamala Harris Black’ than I do about, you know, Donald Trump being a fascist,” Charlamagne told Anderson Cooper on Thursday.

Cooper appeared taken aback by the allegation. “Honestly, that’s bulls–t,” he answered. “To say we’re sitting around discussing ‘Is Kamala Harris Black’ —” he added before Charlamagne interjected, “That’s bulls–t. For you to say that y’all don’t have these conversations —”

The pair began to speak over one another before Cooper raised his voice and said, “I don’t think anyone, any anchor on this network, has been going around saying, ‘Is she Black?’ … I’m sure we have had, you know, nutty people, or people who have strongly held beliefs, who I may disagree with, who somewhere on some panel have said something.”

“I do believe it’s important to get people different viewpoints, as long as they’re willing to have a legitimate conversation. What I don’t like are surrogates who come out and just about talking points that they don’t even believe. And those are people I tried to eliminate from having ever on there again,” Cooper added.

Charlamagne remained unconvinced. “I think no network has honest conversations about Trump,” he said. “You haven’t had — nobody’s had honest conversations about about Donald Trump Since 2016.”

“I saw last night they were talking about, you know, the double standard that exists between Donald Trump and the Vice President, but it’s always a double standard with Trump, whether it’s with Hillary, whether it’s, you know, against Biden now with Kamala, we talk about him being a threat to democracy, but we don’t treat him like one,” Charlamagne continued.

Earlier in the clip, Charlamagne impressed upon Cooper just how concerning Trump’s rhetoric has become. Kamala Harris “should keep calling Trump a fascist,” he said. “I think that Americans need to keep looking at the rhetoric of Donald Trump, because I don’t know why we’re even thinking about electing somebody who’s talking about putting people in camps. I don’t know why we want to elect somebody who’s talking about mass deportation.”

“I don’t know why we’re having this conversation about somebody who wants to terminate the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election,” he continued. “Are we supposed to be a patriotic country? Whenever somebody like Colin Kaepernick takes a knee in the country, everybody talks about, ‘Oh, that’s so unpatriotic.’ But a guy can say he wants to terminate the Constitution, to overthrow the results of an election, and nobody cares?”