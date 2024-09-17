‘Child Star’: All the Celebrities in Demi Lovato’s Documentary

Demi Lovato is back with her fourth documentary “Child Star,” and you’re going to see quite a few familiar faces in it.
The singer does step in front of the camera for this doc, now streaming on Hulu, but she also makes her directorial debut, directing alongside Nicola Marsh. PEr the official synopsis, “Through celebrity interviews, vérité scenes and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.”
To accomplish that, Lovato sits down with other child stars from various generations throughout the film. Here are the faces you’ll recognize.
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci is probably best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” films, or as Kat from “Casper.” She was one of the most popular child stars of the 1990s.
Drew Barrymore
In “Child Star,” Lovato and Drew Barrymore discuss how they were both exposed to substances like drugs and alcohol long before they were of appropriate age. Barrymore is, of course, Hollywood royalty, starring in films like “ET” as a child.
Raven Symoné
Among millennials, Raven Symoné is best known as Raven Baxter from Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven.” But she got her start as a literal toddler, starring in “The Cosby Show.”
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa is the youngest of the celebs that Demi Lovato speaks with, representing a child star of Gen Z. Siwa got her start on “Dance Moms” and became a fixture on Nickelodeon.
Kenan Thompson
Long before he was an “SNL” staple, Kenan Thompson was a Nickelodeon staple. He starred in “All That,” “Kenan & Kel” and the “Good Burger” films.
Alyson Stoner
Alyson Stoner was Demi Lovato’s costar in the “Camp Rock” films, but like everyone in this documentary, she got her start much earlier. She rose to fame after starring in Missy Elliott’s “Work It” music video, and went on to star in the “Cheaper by the Dozen” films, “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and more.
Chris Columbus
Though Lovato mostly talks with child stars in this documentary, she also sits down with director Chris Columbus, who had his fair share of working with child actors. He directed the first two “Home Alone” films, the first two “Harry Potter” films and more.
