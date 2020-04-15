CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Reveals Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo, who announced last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19, said Wednesday night that his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has also tested positive.

During an interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the CNN anchor said, “Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

The CNN host has been very public about his battle with COVID-19. Last week, he said at one point he felt so bad he considered skipping the show, attributing it to the sweating, difficulty breathing, inability to sleep and more brought on by the virus.

“So, here’s what I’ve learned. Here’s the secret to kicking this virus: It’s not a pill or a potion. It’s about your will and devotion. The virus wants us to lay down. The virus wants us to take it,” Cuomo said on air. “Other than the blessed few, the rest of us who get this are going to have an experience unlike anything else they’ve ever had, days and waves.”

Cuomo has been broadcasting his CNN show from his basement since his diagnosis.

Speaking with his brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, @ChrisCuomo announces his wife, Cristina Cuomo, has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/3Ujg0iz2cb — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020