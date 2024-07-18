Chuck Schumer Told Biden to Step Down and the Media Is Burying It, Megyn Kelly Says | Video

Megyn Kelly accused the media Wednesday of sweeping a one-on-one meeting between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden under the rug.

In the Saturday meeting — the purpose of which is apparently the “worst-kept secret” at the Republican National Conference — Schumer is said to have tried persuading the president to step out of the presidential race to make room for another Democratic candidate.

“One of the things we all know about the Washington media is that they don’t report everything they know, but often there are rumors that circulate among them,” “Ruthless” podcast host John Ashbrook said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” Wednesday. “What we understand is that Chuck Schumer drove himself or was driven to Delaware to have a personal one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden to make his appeal that Biden should not be the nominee. They’re trying to steal the nomination from this old man.”

“Arm wrestle it away,” Kelly jeered. “And apparently it didn’t go over well. What a shock!”

The podcasters then posited that Schumer likely arrived with “poll numbers and all kinds of things indicating it was a huge problem for the party down ballot.”

“This is the moment, right, Biden said I’ll resign if somebody shows me that I can’t win, so he goes in with polls,” Kelly said.

The meeting, “Ruthless” cohost Josh Holmes said, is “the worst-kept secret” in Milwaukee this week. “Every single journalist, whether it’s, you know, you name the publication, we’ve talked to them over the last few days. Every single person knows exactly what happened, but they ask Chuck Schumer, and it’s a one-on-one meeting, and he denies it. So they’re not reporting it.”

“I mean, obviously he’s spoken, and so has Biden, to others, and that’s how these reporters get it,” Kelly emphasized. “And you know, they always report things that are not, you don’t get from the direct source. So this is kind of sketchy to me, like there’s a reason they’re not.”

She then added: “Now the press has turned on [Biden], so they want this out, probably.”

Watch the full segment below.

Shortly after “The Megyn Kelly Show” went live with its Wednesday podcast, reports indeed began breaking that Schumer told Biden he should end his reelection bid.

ABC News reported Wednesday that Schumer and U.S. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries have each met with Biden and expressed he should step aside for a new nominee ahead of November.

In a statement to Reuters, the senator’s office said the report was “idle speculation” and that Schumer “conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.