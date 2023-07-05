Coco Lee, Singer and Disney’s Mandarin ‘Mulan’ Star, Dies at 48

Coco Lee, the Hong Kong-born singer and voice star of Disney’s Mandarin “Mulan,” died Wednesday at age 48.

The entertainer’s sisters Nancy and Carol Lee announced the news on social media, revealing that after living for years with depression, Lee attempted suicide on Sunday, putting her into a coma until she ultimately succumbed three days later.

“With great sadness, we are here break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years, but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months,” they wrote. “Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On July 2, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on July 5, 2023.”

Lee was born Jan. 17, 1975, and spent her formative years in the U.S., moving to San Francisco when she was 8 years old. She attended University of California at Irvine, but put aside her studies to pursue a burgeoning pop career in her native Hong Kong. She became a star in the Mandarin and Cantonese pop markets and had a stateside breakthrough while performing “A Love Before Time,” her song from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” at the 2001 Academy Awards. She also sang the song “Before I Fall in Love” for the Runaway Bride soundtrack in 1999.

Her sisters wrote Wednesday that 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Lee’s singing career, saying that she “worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene.”

“As a family of Coco, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister,” the post continued. “We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after.”

They also asked for prayers and well-wishes for their elderly mother, along with “time and privacy in healing,” before sending thanks to the medical staff who watched over her in her coma.

“We hope that everyone will not only miss Coco, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue Coco’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness. Although Coco stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever.”