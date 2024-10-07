Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ Film Adaptation Lands at Universal 

Hot off the hit film adaptation of her bestselling novel “It Ends With Us,” author Colleen Hoover has set up her next movie project at Universal: an adaptation of her 2022 novel “Reminders of Him” that will be released on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2026.

The novel follows Kenna Rowan, a woman who has just finished a five-year prison sentence for a tragic mistake. She returns to her hometown hoping to make amends and reconnect with her daughter, but nearly everyone in the town shuts her out save for a local bar owner, Ledger Ward.

As time goes on, Kenna and Ledger grow closer together, even though they both risk being ostracized even more if their budding romance is discovered. Despite this, they push forward, as Kenna looks for a way to fix her mistakes.

Hoover will write the screenplay with Lauren Levine, with whom she has co-founded her new production studio Heartbones Entertainment and through which they will be producers on “Reminders of Him.”

“I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life. I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life,” Hoover said in a statement.

“I am excited as ‘Reminders of Him’ holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice. What better way to launch Heartbones Entertainment, my company with producing partner Lauren Levine. Our aim is to create something quite special for everyone,” she continued.

With more than 20 million books sold, Hoover crossed over into Hollywood with Sony Pictures’ adaptation of “It Ends With Us” this past August, which became a mid-budget box office hit as an alternative to summer action spectacle. Produced on a $25 million budget, the drama about domestic abuse starring Blake Lively grossed $344.5 million worldwide.

“This is a dream debut for Heartbones. We couldn’t have a stronger partner for our first film than Universal or a more representative project for the stories we are passionate about telling than ‘Reminders of Him’,” said Levine. “Colleen’s legions of fans demonstrate that women are yearning for more authentic stories about their lives. Heartbones aims to deliver to movies what Colleen has done so successfully in publishing, and we know these stories will find emotional and economic resonance in the modern movie business.”

“Reminders of Him” joins a February 13, 2026 slate that includes the Sony Pictures Animation film “GOAT” produced by NBA champion Steph Curry and a yet-to-be-announced Marvel Studios film.

Hoover, Levine, and Heartbones Entertainment are represented by UTA and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The deal was managed by UTA. Hoover’s novels are represented by Jane Dystel at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.