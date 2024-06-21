Country Star Mark Chestnut Cancels Shows After Quadruple Bypass Surgery

Country Music star Mark Chestnut underwent emergency quadurple bypass surgery over the weekend and has canceled his upcoming shows while he recovers.

The singer-songwriter’s representatives announced the situation in a post to his Instagram account on Tuesday, writing, “Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured [sic] country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery.”

In a personal statement also included on the post, Chestnut said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows. I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you.”

Chestnut rose to fame with his major label debut in 1990 and enjoyed a string of hits throughout the 1990s. He was briefly hospitalized in 2023 for undisclosed causes.