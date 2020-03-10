A member of the filming crew for Fox’s upcoming series “NeXT” has tested positive for coronavirus a week after filming concluded in Chicago.

In a statement provided to TheWrap, Disney Television Studios, which produces the series, said the crew member is being treated, and that an attempt is under way to identify anyone the crew member may have come in contact with.

“We have been notified by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a crew member on neXt, which concluded production in Chicago last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment” Disney Television Studios said. “We are working closely with the CDPH to identify and contact all individuals who came in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to protect all who work on our productions.”

In a separate statement, SAG-AFTRA said the crew member came into contact with other members of the cast and crew at one and possibly more locations, and that efforts to figure out a timeline and possible community exposure are ongoing.

“Fox/Disney notified cast and crew today that a production member for the show neXt, which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last week, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Guild said. “That person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere. We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update our statement periodically as warranted.”

