Crunchyroll’s ‘Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom’ Sets Imax Release With Sony Pictures

“Overlord,” Crunchyroll’s fan-favorite franchise from creator Kugane Maruyama, is getting its first theatrical feature film release this fall with “Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom,” Sony Pictures announced Thursday.

Hitting theaters domestically Nov. 8, the film will also offer screenings in Imax and Premium Large Format, both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

Based on the light novels by Maruyama, “The Sacred Kingdom” will pick up after the action of Season 4 of the original and follow Momonga, a “regular salary man who finds himself transported into his favorite video game,” according to Sony’s release.

Catch the complete key art for “Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom” below:

“Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom” key art (Credit: Crunchyroll)

“After 12 years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely,” the official synopsis reads. “Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown. Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans. Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.”

The feature film project comes from writer Maruyama and is directed by Naoyuki Ito. Character design and chief animation direction was led by by Satoshi Tasaki and illustrated by So-Bin. Shuji Katayama (Team-MAX) composed the music for “Overlord.” Madhouse produces.